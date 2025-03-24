Jennifer Aniston Shuts Down Obama Affair Gossip By Sparking Romance Rumors With A-Lister

News of Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal's dinner together prompted a clip of them from a 2024 awards show to resurface on X, formerly known as Twitter, which could explain their meeting. But at the same time, the clip could also suggest that Pascal and Aniston have eyes for each other. In January 2024, while on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet, Aniston and her "The Morning Show" co-star Reese Witherspoon chatted about their hit series, and Pascal, whose arm was in a sling at the time, became looped into their convo. Witherspoon had a lightbulb moment regarding the "Gladiator II" star. "Wait, we do actually have a really good part for him," she said to Aniston, whose jaw dropped as she seemingly imagined Pascal in the role.

Aniston noted the role would be romantically involved with both of their characters, although it's unclear if she was joking or not. "I sleep with everyone on the show. I'm in, all right," Pascal teased as he grabbed Aniston's hand with his only free hand. She seemingly didn't mind the sweet gesture, appearing to mouth, "Oh my God." She gently placed her other hand on his wrist and looked up to the sky as if his touch was a divine act of nature.

Given this interaction, it could mean that Pascal did end up snagging that role on "The Morning Show" and they were meeting to discuss it. However, the more exciting narrative is that sparks flew during their brief embrace and this dinner was indeed a date. Unfortunately, it's currently unclear which, but if we're lucky, we'll get to see Pascal and Aniston together in the future, even if it's only scripted.

