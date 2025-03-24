Jennifer Aniston Shuts Down Obama Affair Gossip By Sparking Romance Rumors With A-Lister
Jennifer Aniston has been slyly keeping her romantic relationships under lock and key for years, so when we heard rumors that Aniston was having an affair with Barack Obama in August 2024, we had a hard time wrapping our heads around that. After all, Aniston has a rich history of dating her co-stars, not currently married politicians. During a "Jimmy Kimmel Live" appearance in October of that year, Aniston tackled those Obama affair rumors with a surprise confession, revealing that she had only met the former president once years ago. And it's pretty hard to be dating someone with who you've only been in the same room with on a single occasion.
Well, now Obama can take a sigh of relief because his days of being wrongfully linked to the "Friends" alum are seemingly over. Aniston was spotted out with an A-list actor — who makes a lot more sense as a potential romantic suitor for her than Obama did. Aniston was seen leaving West Hollywood's Tower Bar at the Sunset Tower Hotel with Pedro Pascal on March 22, 2025. There are snapshots of the duo chatting in the valet area after a three-hour dinner together.
Pedro Pascal briefly grabbed Jennifer Aniston's hand on the red carpet in 2024
News of Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal's dinner together prompted a clip of them from a 2024 awards show to resurface on X, formerly known as Twitter, which could explain their meeting. But at the same time, the clip could also suggest that Pascal and Aniston have eyes for each other. In January 2024, while on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet, Aniston and her "The Morning Show" co-star Reese Witherspoon chatted about their hit series, and Pascal, whose arm was in a sling at the time, became looped into their convo. Witherspoon had a lightbulb moment regarding the "Gladiator II" star. "Wait, we do actually have a really good part for him," she said to Aniston, whose jaw dropped as she seemingly imagined Pascal in the role.
Aniston noted the role would be romantically involved with both of their characters, although it's unclear if she was joking or not. "I sleep with everyone on the show. I'm in, all right," Pascal teased as he grabbed Aniston's hand with his only free hand. She seemingly didn't mind the sweet gesture, appearing to mouth, "Oh my God." She gently placed her other hand on his wrist and looked up to the sky as if his touch was a divine act of nature.
Given this interaction, it could mean that Pascal did end up snagging that role on "The Morning Show" and they were meeting to discuss it. However, the more exciting narrative is that sparks flew during their brief embrace and this dinner was indeed a date. Unfortunately, it's currently unclear which, but if we're lucky, we'll get to see Pascal and Aniston together in the future, even if it's only scripted.