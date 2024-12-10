The Stunning Transformation Of Samantha Ponder

The following article mentions domestic violence.

Many sports fans dream of reporting on their favorite teams from the sidelines, but very few understand the massive commitment of time, energy, and knowledge it takes to get there. Samatha Ponder is a former ESPN sportscaster who spent her entire career in sports entertainment.

As a kid, Ponder didn't see herself being on ESPN one day... presumably only because she didn't watch ESPN. "I knew I wanted to be a sports broadcaster. As soon as I realized I wasn't going to play a pro sport, which was in the third grade, I decided I wanted to work in sports broadcasting," she told the Liberty Journal in 2012. "I had always seen Ahmad Rashad on NBC's 'Inside Stuff,' because we did not have ESPN or cable growing up, so that was my one example."

However, after taking a giant leap of faith, she ended up a member of the ESPN team. Here's how Samantha Ponder went from being a kid in Arizona with big dreams to a bona fide sports broadcasting star.