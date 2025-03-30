Tragic Details About The Cast Of Pretty Little Liars

Although it was Hanna, Ashley Benson's character, who was portrayed to have an eating disorder on "Pretty Little Liars," Troian Bellisario has had personal experience with the issue. As a teen, the actor had anorexia nervosa, which she wrote about for Lenny Letter in December 2017. "There is a part of my brain that defies logic," Bellisario explained. "Once, it completely convinced me I should live off 300 calories a day, and at some point, it told me even that was too much." After she lost a significant amount of weight in high school, her parents intervened and she was diagnosed with the eating disorder.

Advertisement

In college, Bellisario's weight dropped significantly and she was hospitalized. "I thought I was at rock bottom, the end of my life, a failure, but actually, I was just at the beginning," she wrote in an article for the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA). The "Pretty Little Liars" star acknowledged that anorexia can be deadly, and while it nearly killed her, she was fortunate enough to find the support she needed to recover. In 2017, Bellisario's movie "Feed" was released, which she based on her tragic experience.

If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).

Advertisement