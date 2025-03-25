All The Times J.Lo Reportedly Threw A Fit Of Jealous Rage Over Ben Affleck
It seems Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's twenty-year love affair has finally come to a close as their divorce was finalized in January 2025, but the drama is far from over. If you aren't familiar with the story of the "Bennifer" love affair, strap in because this one is a doozy.
The star-crossed (ex) lovers met initially back in 2002 on the set of the film "Gigli," it was love at first sight, and they were engaged by the end of that year. Unfortunately, the couple wouldn't make it to the end of the aisle before calling it quits in 2004. They both went on to marry other people and start their respective families — Lopez with Marc Anthony, Affleck with Jennifer Garner. However, after both of their respective divorces, they'd find their way back into each other's lives.
The pair rekindled their relationship and went on to tie the knot in July 2022. Then, in August 2024, the news of their separation came. A source told People at the time, "They're moving on separately. Jennifer is trying to find a new home to start fresh." In November of that year, Lopez filed for divorce. As with any on-again-off-again relationship, there's bound to be some trust issues involved in the mix, and there may have been a time or two when J.Lo lost her cool over her beau. Let's unpack all the fits Lopez has thrown over Affleck.
She scared off any woman who would try to hit on her man
Jennifer Lopez went on "The Today Show" back in February 2024 to promote her album, "This is Me...Now," and played a game that went with the theme of the project. Host Hoda Kotb would ask her a question about herself, and Lopez would hold up a corresponding paddle if the answer best described her back in the day or the present.
Kotb asked Lopez if she got jealous if another woman was flirting with Ben Affleck. Without batting an eye, the megastar held up the "now" paddle with a telling look. "Don't play with me. Do not play with me," she remarked. Getting her to elaborate, Kotb asked what Lopez would do if she caught another woman hitting on Affleck. "I am a lover, not a fighter, but, you know, I would let them know in a very elegant and lady-like way to step all the way off." Lopez does not play about her man, that's for sure.
Ben Affleck forgot her birthday and their anniversary one summer, and she was in shambles
Many of Jennifer Lopez's jealous fits came when she and Ben Affleck hit their rocky patch. For instance, on the second anniversary of their elopement in Las Vegas, July 16, 2024, Lopez was in New York, while Affleck was in L.A. The same month, Lopez was celebrated her 55th birthday, but there was one notable character missing from her "Bridgerton"-themed celebrations — her husband. Affleck's reason for skipping out on the celebrations? He was mainly spending time in Tinsel Town working on a film, but Page Six got some photos of him the day of Lopez's party running errands, notably without his wedding rings.
According to sources, Lopez wasn't too thrilled. "The fact that he bought a new home while she was celebrating her birthday in the Hamptons was really humiliating for her," an insider revealed to OK! Magazine. They added, "Plus, one day he has his ring on, and the next day it's off — it's like he's gaslighting her." The source made it seem that the singer-turned-actress was just as in the dark about their relationship as the public was. "It makes J.Lo sick to her stomach. People in their circle are wondering how it's gotten to this point and become so toxic." In what was perhaps a pointed statement, Lopez officially filed for divorce on August 20, the exact date she and Affleck held their Georgia wedding ceremony two years prior.
The superstar is refusing to give her engagement ring back
As Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's messy divorce continued to unfold, it was made public that the couple failed to sign a prenup before getting married, a huge Hollywood no-no This can make the divorce process a whole lot messier, considering that Jennifer Lopez refuses to part with her $5 million engagement ring, which could mean a long battle for the (un)happy couple.
This is a repeat offense for Lopez, as she kept the engagement ring Ben Affleck proposed with years ago. "Back in 2003, after their first engagement went up in flames, Jennifer held on to a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring worth a cool $3.52 million," A source revealed to In Touch Weekly. The current ring pales in comparison to the one from engagements past, as this one was an 8.5-carat sage green boulder. Many find this surprising as Lopez is the one who filed for divorce in the first place, while others claim that since the couple went through with the marriage, the ring is rightfully hers. "Just because the relationship didn't work out doesn't mean she has to give it back. Jennifer has zero guilt about keeping it, and clearly Ben doesn't mind — he's done this twice already! It's not like he didn't know what he was getting into," a source told OK! Magazine.
On the other end of the spectrum, People made a Facebook post back in August 2024 regarding Lopez sporting the rock on her right hand, to which one user commented, "Well if it's all finished she should give the ring back if not why is she wearing it at all." Regardless, the "On the Floor" singer doesn't appear to have any intention of letting it go.
She was not thrilled to see her ex cozying up to Jennifer Garner following their split
Since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's split, Affleck has been spotted a few too many times with another ex of his, Jennifer Garner. More specifically, Affleck and Garner were spotted in L.A. for their son's birthday party in March 2025 and were getting particularly snuggly in a few of the snaps caught by TMZ. Some have reported that the other Jennifer in Ben's life, Lopez, is seething over the pics, per Page Six. Others; however, have said that the multi-talented performer is too consumed with filming a new movie. "I doubt she has even seen these stories as she is consumed with the film," a separate source revealed to Page Six. "She has been fully concentrating on her life, her growth, and her happiness."
Lopez's feelings aside, some are suggesting that Affleck is attempting to rekindle his relationship with Garner. "They have been on good terms for a while now and seem to enjoy chatting and hanging out," an insider revealed to People in March 2025, continuing of Garner, "She doesn't seem to mind. She seems to enjoy spending time with Ben." The sources made it clear that their relationship was purely platonic, as Garner has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with John Miller since 2018; however, another insider told a different story to Page Six. He "would definitely be open to giving things another shot with Jen if the timing is ever right." If that were the case, Lopez surely isn't thrilled.