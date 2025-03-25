All The Times J.Lo Reportedly Threw A Fit Of Jealous Rage Over Ben Affleck

It seems Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's twenty-year love affair has finally come to a close as their divorce was finalized in January 2025, but the drama is far from over. If you aren't familiar with the story of the "Bennifer" love affair, strap in because this one is a doozy.

The star-crossed (ex) lovers met initially back in 2002 on the set of the film "Gigli," it was love at first sight, and they were engaged by the end of that year. Unfortunately, the couple wouldn't make it to the end of the aisle before calling it quits in 2004. They both went on to marry other people and start their respective families — Lopez with Marc Anthony, Affleck with Jennifer Garner. However, after both of their respective divorces, they'd find their way back into each other's lives.

The pair rekindled their relationship and went on to tie the knot in July 2022. Then, in August 2024, the news of their separation came. A source told People at the time, "They're moving on separately. Jennifer is trying to find a new home to start fresh." In November of that year, Lopez filed for divorce. As with any on-again-off-again relationship, there's bound to be some trust issues involved in the mix, and there may have been a time or two when J.Lo lost her cool over her beau. Let's unpack all the fits Lopez has thrown over Affleck.

