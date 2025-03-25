Ben Affleck Twists The Knife In JLo Divorce By Leaving Her Kids Out In The Cold

What do you do when your stepkids become your ex-stepkids? If you're Jennifer Lopez, you try to maintain a relationship with them, despite not being married to their dad anymore. If you're Ben Affleck, you do the exact opposite, apparently.

In a new interview with GQ, the "Gone Girl" star talks about being fodder for tabloids and why spending time with his children is so important to him. Affleck shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet Affleck, who is all grown up; middle child Fin Affleck, who changed their name; and Samuel Affleck, who is growing up fast. He said he actually maintains a 9-5 routine at his production company, Artists Equity, so he can see his children more and spend quality time together.

Ben has directed several films, but he isn't as focused on that anymore. "The one regret I have about all the movies that I've directed is the amount of time it's taken me away from my kids," he told the outlet. The Boston native seems to only be referring to Violet, Fin, and Samuel — not Emme Muñiz and Max Muñiz, Lopez's children with ex-husband Marc Anthony who are also quickly growing up. A source told People back in August 2024 that Lopez still had a relationship with Affleck's children, but he didn't have a connection with her twins.

