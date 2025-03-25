Ben Affleck Twists The Knife In JLo Divorce By Leaving Her Kids Out In The Cold
What do you do when your stepkids become your ex-stepkids? If you're Jennifer Lopez, you try to maintain a relationship with them, despite not being married to their dad anymore. If you're Ben Affleck, you do the exact opposite, apparently.
In a new interview with GQ, the "Gone Girl" star talks about being fodder for tabloids and why spending time with his children is so important to him. Affleck shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet Affleck, who is all grown up; middle child Fin Affleck, who changed their name; and Samuel Affleck, who is growing up fast. He said he actually maintains a 9-5 routine at his production company, Artists Equity, so he can see his children more and spend quality time together.
Ben has directed several films, but he isn't as focused on that anymore. "The one regret I have about all the movies that I've directed is the amount of time it's taken me away from my kids," he told the outlet. The Boston native seems to only be referring to Violet, Fin, and Samuel — not Emme Muñiz and Max Muñiz, Lopez's children with ex-husband Marc Anthony who are also quickly growing up. A source told People back in August 2024 that Lopez still had a relationship with Affleck's children, but he didn't have a connection with her twins.
J.Lo has been there for Ben Affleck's kids
People's source pointed out how Jennifer Lopez attended Samuel Affleck's school graduation ceremony and the singer had a vacation in the Hamptons with Violet Affleck. Unfortunately, for Emme Muñiz and Max Muñiz, Ben Affleck hasn't reciprocated attention to his former stepchildren. "The fact that he has not seen her kids in a long time, it's like he left, but she is especially close to his kids," the source revealed.
This move seems super shady, especially since Lopez went on "Today" in May 2023 and said how amazing of a dad Ben was, and how her children adored him. "He's a wonderful, wonderful father and father-figure to them as well," she confessed, adding how Ben put in the work for Emme and Max. Sadly, it seems like Ben is pretending like he never even had stepchildren, because they weren't mentioned in that GQ interview whatsoever. Who knows, maybe he secretly does still have a relationship with them behind-the-scenes?