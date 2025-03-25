Here's Why The Cast Of The Residence Looks So Familiar

Any Shonda Rhimes show tends to be a big deal, and her Netflix series "The Residence" is no exception. The television creator behind mega-hits like "Grey's Anatomy" and "Bridgerton" seems to break through any time she puts her name on a project. "The Residence" was perhaps even more poised to be a hit, as it brings the woman behind "Scandal" back to the White House, treading those old familiar halls for an altogether new kind of story.

Created and written by Paul William Davies, "The Residence" is a whodunnit. After a body turns up in the White House — which hasn't happened in decades — a brilliant detective is brought in to figure out how the man ended up dead in the part of the building where the first family lives. Complicating matters, the incident occurs during a massive state dinner, which means there are many people in the building, and any one of them could be a killer.

That setup means a massive cast — many of whom are famous faces. There are comedians and sitcom stars, several "Saturday Night Live" alums, Emmy winners, and even a pop music phenomenon. Read on to learn why the cast of "The Residence" looks so familiar.

