How Tall Is Bettina Anderson? Don Jr.'s New Girl Has Kimberly Guilfoyle Beat
Bettina Anderson has transitioned so seamlessly into the Trump circle that we almost forgot that she unceremoniously ousted Kimberly Guilfoyle from her perch as Donald Trump Jr.'s main squeeze. The president's oldest son and conservative pundit Guilfoyle got together in 2018, before he took up with rumored mistress Anderson sometime in 2024. Anderson was even seated in the row behind Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. on day three of the Republican National Convention that July. It's been reported that the Trump team were worried about optics, with an insider telling People, "They waited for the election to pass but they didn't want the split to get in the way of anything to hurt Donald [Trump] in the election." But as soon as the results were in, so was Anderson — publicly, anyway.
Though Guilfoyle and Anderson have more in common than anyone realized, there's one startling difference between the two women: Anderson has Guilfoyle beat when it comes to height. Even in heels, Guilfoyle usually only ever appeared to come up to Trump Jr.'s nose, at best. Whereas model and Palm Beach socialite Anderson stands close to Trump Jr.'s height, often taller than him when she's wearing heels, which are a necessity for women in the MAGA-verse.
Anderson fits into the Trump mold better than Guilfoyle
So how tall is Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend Bettina Anderson? We don't know exactly, but a bit of sleuthing tells us she's likely around the same height as her boyfriend's sister, Ivanka Trump, who clocks in at 5 feet, 11 inches tall. Nicky Hilton, who is a reported 5 feet, 7 inches, posted an Instagram photo of her and Anderson, who is noticeably taller than her fellow socialite. Also, Trump Jr. is a reported 6 feet, 1 inch, so it tracks that in heels Anderson would be as tall as, or taller, than him. That's also the height of Melania Trump, and Anderson overshadowed Kimberly Guilfoyle by defending the first lady from Vogue criticism. Another thing that Bettina, Ivanka, and Melania have in common besides their height, and names that end in A? Modeling as a past occupation, where their long legs were a job necessity.
Physically, Anderson seems to be a much better fit with the Trumps, who are all quite tall. Guilfoyle's exact height is unclear, with various reports saying she's 5 feet, 2 inches; a little over 5 feet, 5 inches; and 5 feet, 7 inches tall. The tallest of those is still an inch shorter than the shortest Trump offspring, Tiffany Trump. We can't wait to see Anderson sized up next to her boyfriend's youngest brother, Barron Trump, who is reportedly 6 feet, 7 inches or even a couple inches taller — a fact the president loves to point out. The reportedly 6 feet, 3 inches Donald Trump will undoubtedly love having Anderson up in his air space as well.