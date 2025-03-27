How Tall Is Bettina Anderson? Don Jr.'s New Girl Has Kimberly Guilfoyle Beat

Bettina Anderson has transitioned so seamlessly into the Trump circle that we almost forgot that she unceremoniously ousted Kimberly Guilfoyle from her perch as Donald Trump Jr.'s main squeeze. The president's oldest son and conservative pundit Guilfoyle got together in 2018, before he took up with rumored mistress Anderson sometime in 2024. Anderson was even seated in the row behind Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. on day three of the Republican National Convention that July. It's been reported that the Trump team were worried about optics, with an insider telling People, "They waited for the election to pass but they didn't want the split to get in the way of anything to hurt Donald [Trump] in the election." But as soon as the results were in, so was Anderson — publicly, anyway.

Advertisement

Though Guilfoyle and Anderson have more in common than anyone realized, there's one startling difference between the two women: Anderson has Guilfoyle beat when it comes to height. Even in heels, Guilfoyle usually only ever appeared to come up to Trump Jr.'s nose, at best. Whereas model and Palm Beach socialite Anderson stands close to Trump Jr.'s height, often taller than him when she's wearing heels, which are a necessity for women in the MAGA-verse.