Melania Trump's Wedding Dress Reportedly Hits eBay (& Says It All About Her Marriage To Donald)

There are those who fantasize about their weddings from a young age ... and then there's Melania Trump. When they finally tied the knot in 2005, Donald Trump and Melania Knauss went all out for their lavish wedding. It was such a popular culture super event that crowds gathered outside, onlookers hoping to catch just a peek of Melania and her $100,000 Christian Dior wedding gown. Little did they know that in a few short years, any one of them with a couple extra thousand dollars could own the very same dress.

In 2010, just five years after her all-out wedding ceremony to Donald, Melania quietly sold the Dior dress to a mutual friend who wanted to wear it for her own wedding. According to Liana Satenstein and her Substack "Neverworns," Melania sold the dress for $70,000. It was worn once in 2011, and then shoved into a box (or perhaps its own closet, given just how giant the gown actually is) and was never seen again. Well, until the current owner listed it on eBay for the "Buy Now" price of $45,000.

While it's clear that there are many strange things about Melania and Donald's relationship, the lack of sentimentality over her wedding gown screams volumes about how Melania perceives her marriage. However, considering just how much effort went into making the dress, it's strange that she would simply toss it aside so quickly.

