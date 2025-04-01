What Happened To Backpack Kid After His Viral Fame?

The nature of bitesize content allows unknowns to rise quickly, and fall even quicker. It's the modern gladiatorial arena with a low attention span where the collective thumb can turn downwards at any moment. Calling it 15 minutes of fame would be generous, as viral stars often only get a few seconds of recognition during a doomscroll. In truth, you're lucky to receive 15 nanoseconds of fame these days. So, in this melee of content creators vying for attention, you'd be forgiven for forgetting who the Backpack Kid is.

The Backpack Kid, whose real name is Russell Horning, was to 2017 what Charli D'Amelio was to 2020 and The Rizzler was to 2024. Like D'Amelio, Horning rose to fame through his dance skills. The Lawrenceville native popularized the floss dance — though, there are questions regarding the dance's origin — and he was catapulted from the small screen to a slightly bigger screen when he brought down the house with Katy Perry on "Saturday Night Live" during a 2017 performance of "Swish Swish."

Although the flossing craze continued into 2018 and 2019, Horning's performance at 30 Rockefeller Plaza was the peak of his fame. While his online dancer contemporaries, like TikTok star Addison Rae, went on to successful careers in music or fronted reality TV shows, Horning did not manage to remain in the public's consciousness as successfully. The spotlight has moved away from the Backpack Kid, but that doesn't mean he hasn't been busy. Since the late 2010s, Horning has been switching careers as if they were going out of fashion. Here's a look at what the Backpack Kid did after his 15 nanoseconds were up.

