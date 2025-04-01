Breaking Down The Complicated Dating History Of Tarek El Moussa

Tarek El Moussa is the best house flipper in the world, depending on who you ask — he would certainly agree with that statement. While he might be the king of profit when it comes to flipping houses, his relationships have had more dynamic, tumultuous turns.

Tarek was in a high profile relationship with his first wife, Christina Haack, and then later found love with Heather Rae El Moussa, née Young. Along his ascent to fame and success, he's been tossed and turned by love, and much of this has been aired on his various reality shows, such as HGTV's "The Flip or Flop," "The Flipping El Moussas," and "The Flip Off," where Tarek and Heather challenge Haack for the best flip.

"The Flip Off" brought together a whole world of relationship drama, which seems part of Tarek's life. Originally, Tarek and Heather went up against Haack and her then-husband, Josh Hall. However, Haack and Hall split up in the first episode, but along the way she brought in her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead, to be a guest judge. While it makes for great reality TV, the show also displayed the complicated dynamics of the group's dating history, and Haack isn't the only one with the dappled past. Tarek El Moussa's many relationships have played out both on screen and off screen, and there's a lot to know about this talented, complicated man.

