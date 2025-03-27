Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Furness' Contentious Divorce Is Getting Messier And Messier
Deborra-Lee Furness is telling Wolverine to show her the money. According to the Daily Mail, the estranged wife of "Deapool vs. Wolverine" star Hugh Jackman is dragging her heels on their divorce because she believes that she is "entitled" to more money. The outlet reported that Jackman is reportedly refusing to write a bigger check, with the hold up adding a new notch to their relationship timeline and slashing their previously announced promise to navigate their separation with "gratitude, love, and kindness." A source told the Daily Mail that "Hugh and Deborra-Lee have not yet filed for divorce because they are struggling to reach an agreement on how to divide their assets," which was reported to be a sum close to $250 million dollars.
The couple were married for 27 years before announcing via People in 2023 that "Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth." The couple have two children together, 24-year-old son Oscar and 19-year-old daughter Ava, with the Daily Mail reporting that while Jackman and Furness are no longer friends, they get along well enough in order to co-parent. But another hang-up in the messier mess is the fact that the couple did not sign a prenup, and with Jackson now a global star worth a fortune, it will only make the divorce more difficult. The quandary is certainly good fodder for the rumors that Jackman has spiraled into a mid-life crisis.
Allegations of infidelity have exacerbated the mess
Rumors of Hugh Jackman's reported romance with "Bunheads" actress and Broadway legend Sutton Foster may also be a leading cause of friction. A source told the Daily Mail, "While he didn't physically cheat on her with Sutton, Deborra-Lee believes they were having an emotional affair and she feels he betrayed her." According to the New York Post, Jackman and Foster's romance was rumored to begin when the two starred opposite one another in a production of "The Music Man" on Broadway which ran from 2021-2023. And it probably doesn't help that Page Six reported that Foster filed for divorce from her husband amidst rumors that her and Jackman were in fact a thing.
The Daily Mail also received photographs of him and Foster locking lips while waiting in their car for burgers at In N' Out earlier this year, signaling that maybe Jackman has moved past his divorced dad look. The new love birds were also spotted strolling Santa Monica hand-in-hand, and Jackman showed up to support Foster at her Los Angeles theatrical production of "Once Upon A Mattress." It's all evidence for why Furness might be crossing her arms, with the Daily Mail's source saying, "With a significant amount of money at stake, Deborra-Lee is determined to get what she believes she deserves from the separation." And given that Furness sent a not-so-subtle message straight into the paparazzi's camera lenses, we reckon that her and Jackman's divorce can get messier.