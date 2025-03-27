Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Furness' Contentious Divorce Is Getting Messier And Messier

Deborra-Lee Furness is telling Wolverine to show her the money. According to the Daily Mail, the estranged wife of "Deapool vs. Wolverine" star Hugh Jackman is dragging her heels on their divorce because she believes that she is "entitled" to more money. The outlet reported that Jackman is reportedly refusing to write a bigger check, with the hold up adding a new notch to their relationship timeline and slashing their previously announced promise to navigate their separation with "gratitude, love, and kindness." A source told the Daily Mail that "Hugh and Deborra-Lee have not yet filed for divorce because they are struggling to reach an agreement on how to divide their assets," which was reported to be a sum close to $250 million dollars.

The couple were married for 27 years before announcing via People in 2023 that "Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth." The couple have two children together, 24-year-old son Oscar and 19-year-old daughter Ava, with the Daily Mail reporting that while Jackman and Furness are no longer friends, they get along well enough in order to co-parent. But another hang-up in the messier mess is the fact that the couple did not sign a prenup, and with Jackson now a global star worth a fortune, it will only make the divorce more difficult. The quandary is certainly good fodder for the rumors that Jackman has spiraled into a mid-life crisis.