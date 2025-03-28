Laura Ingraham's Assurance About Trump's Stability Has Everyone Laughing Out Loud

One thing most of us can agree on is that Donald Trump's bravado often can't mask his biggest insecurities. And yet, Fox News host Laura Ingraham maintains the exact opposite is true. The "Ingraham Angle" host's latest angle is that the president is anything but insecure. And, let's just say that most people really aren't buying it. On a recent episode of her hit show, Ingraham made a very interesting claim about the controversial president. "Trump is so confident [in] what he knows, he is not at all threatened about bringing one of the smartest people in the world to work," she asserted (via X, formerly known as Twitter).

Advertisement

Ingraham: Trump is so confident what he knows, he is not at all threatened about bringing one of the smartest people in the world to work — a person who is insecure wouldn't want that.. he very secure. pic.twitter.com/Om0ab1H1pd — Acyn (@Acyn) March 27, 2025

The staunch Trump ally continued, "A person who is insecure wouldn't want that. He's very secure." There is clearly a give and take in Trump and Elon Musk's weird dynamic that — to put it mildly — benefits both of them. To suggest that the divisive politician working closely with the equally controversial tech billionaire is simply because he wanted a smart person on board is debatable at best, laughable at worst. But another wild element of Ingraham's claim caught the attention of most netizens. Overwhelmingly, people reckon that Trump is the polar opposite of "very secure" — and they came equipped with plenty of proof.

Advertisement