Laura Ingraham's Assurance About Trump's Stability Has Everyone Laughing Out Loud
One thing most of us can agree on is that Donald Trump's bravado often can't mask his biggest insecurities. And yet, Fox News host Laura Ingraham maintains the exact opposite is true. The "Ingraham Angle" host's latest angle is that the president is anything but insecure. And, let's just say that most people really aren't buying it. On a recent episode of her hit show, Ingraham made a very interesting claim about the controversial president. "Trump is so confident [in] what he knows, he is not at all threatened about bringing one of the smartest people in the world to work," she asserted (via X, formerly known as Twitter).
Ingraham: Trump is so confident what he knows, he is not at all threatened about bringing one of the smartest people in the world to work — a person who is insecure wouldn't want that.. he very secure. pic.twitter.com/Om0ab1H1pd
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 27, 2025
The staunch Trump ally continued, "A person who is insecure wouldn't want that. He's very secure." There is clearly a give and take in Trump and Elon Musk's weird dynamic that — to put it mildly — benefits both of them. To suggest that the divisive politician working closely with the equally controversial tech billionaire is simply because he wanted a smart person on board is debatable at best, laughable at worst. But another wild element of Ingraham's claim caught the attention of most netizens. Overwhelmingly, people reckon that Trump is the polar opposite of "very secure" — and they came equipped with plenty of proof.
Laura Ingraham's comments earned tons of pushback
Between the Pete Hegseth Signal group chat drama and JD and Usha Vance's foiled trip abroad, there was no shortage of MAGA folks desperately trying to force a positive spin on not-so-positive news this week. Even so, Laura Ingraham's attempt managed to gain a significant amount of attention online, even comparatively speaking. Many people couldn't get over the irony that the Fox News host was attempting to sell this narrative just days after Donald Trump spiraled out over an unflattering portrait of him in one of his most unhinged social media rants yet.
As one X user pointed out, in response to the short clip from Ingraham's show, "Trump was tweeting about a portrait of himself at 2am three days ago." Another sarcastically quipped, "He's so secure that he loves that portrait of him in the Colorado Capitol." A third chimed in with, "Yes, nothing says secure like demanding loyalty oaths and rage posting at 2 am." In fact, as one user succinctly put it, "Every thing he does SCREAMS insecurity [...] He's a quivering mass of insecurity."
Moreover, several people professed that the fact that Ingraham felt the need to publicly make such an easily disproven statement only underlined just how flimsy it really is. "So secure that they need to fawn over his secureness on air," one such commenter wrote. Evidently, the Fox News host can try to fudge the truth all she wants, but that doesn't mean that the public won't trust what they witness, on a consistent basis, with their own eyes.