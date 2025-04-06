Sophia Loren's Granddaughter Has Grown Up To Be Gorgeous

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Of all the famous grandchildren who grew up to look just like their celeb grandparents, Lucia Sofia Ponti certainly tops the list. Sophia Loren's eldest grandchild has largely stayed out of the spotlight, but her similarities to Loren are undeniable. In addition to having her famous grandmother's show-stopping looks, she's also inherited her grit and determination. From competitive dance to academia, Ponti has excelled in all aspects of her life while keeping Loren's advice close to her heart.

Although Loren experienced her share of tragedy – from growing up in poverty to being wounded during WWII — the actor never once wavered in her convictions. Once she became a grandmother, that's the lesson she decided to impart on the next generation. As Ponti told Vogue Italia in 2024, Loren has instilled an important mantra in her grandkids: be true to who you are and what you believe in. "My grandmother only told me that I have to prioritize being myself above all else," an 18-year-old Ponti shared. Given her successes so far, it seems like that advice has served her well.