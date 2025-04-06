Details About RFK Jr.'s Relationship With His First Wife Emily Ruth Black And Why They Divorced

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has proved to be a controversial figure — and his first wife, Emily Ruth Black, surely knows it. After all, his name has been crashing through the news ever since his unsuccessful bid for the presidency in 2024. In a 2025 press release, Republican Senator Mitch McConnell accused him of "trafficking in dangerous conspiracy theories and eroding trust in public health institutions." His cousin, Caroline Kennedy, called him a "predator" in a video posted on Instagram. Even his now-ally, President Donald Trump, once referred to him as a "Democrat 'Plant'" on Truth Social (via Politico).

As much buzz as RFK Jr.'s political views have generated, though, Black does not seem keen on voicing an opinion. As of publication, the Indiana-born lawyer has remained silent on the issue of her ex-husband. If RFK Jr.'s role as the U.S. Secretary for Health and Human Services has placed him front and center, Black appears more comfortable in the background. But, her silence does not mean her marriage to the modern Kennedy was easy.

The politician has long had a reputation as a womanizer, a history of addiction, and documents obtained by Mother Jones showed that RFK Jr.'s second wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy, believed him to be a "sexual deviant." During his relationship to Black, RFK Jr. was not always the ideal husband — a reality that ultimately led the couple to part ways in 1994.

