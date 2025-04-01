Inside Usha Vance's Life Before She Met JD

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Usha Chilukuri Vance appears ideally suited for life as a political spouse. JD Vance's wife seems happy to sit back and bask in his glory as his star rises, but she was forced to step out of her comfort zone when JD threw his hat into the vice-presidential ring.

Much like Melania Trump — although likely for very different reasons — Usha wasn't photographed at her husband's side during the never-ending toadying and politicking accompanying VP stumping. She definitely wasn't wildly waving her arms around while screaming the virtues of Donald Trump to MAGA crowds across 'Merica. However, she wasn't tucked away at home; in fact, she was following the one role JD asked Usha to take in his campaign: chief cheerleader. Still, it has to be said that Usha appeared less interested in cheering and more interested in reading: "The IIiad" no less. But then, let's face it, nothing makes time fly than diving into a good old Ancient Greek poem about the Trojan War by everybody's favorite author, Homer.

However, Usha is a talented multi-tasker, enjoying some 8th-century literature while carefully listening to JD's speeches — and, really, carefully listening. "The way that he talks about things and the conclusions he comes to really shaped the way that I think about things," Usha told NBC News in October 2024. Usha's life has clearly changed drastically since becoming the second lady. But what was it like previously? We're taking a peek inside Usha's life before she met JD.