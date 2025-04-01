Tragic Details About HGTV's Alison Victoria

Alison Victoria has had a rollercoaster of a life — the highs have been glorious, and the lows have been as messy as they can get. The famous HGTV star, who hosts "Windy City Rehab," had to work hard and weather many tragedies to get to where she is today. Her first foray into television was a job as a behind-the-scenes designer on "House Crashers." While working the job, Victoria was dismayed to find that none of the DIY shows on HGTV featured any leading women, so she decided to break the mold herself, spoke to the producers, and landed her own spinoff show, "Kitchen Crashers." Not long after, she pitched the idea for "Windy City Rehab" — and it got approved. Making these kinds of shows is not for the faint of heart, however, with Victoria telling People in 2023, "[The work is] grueling and definitely not for the weak."

Victoria soon became a household name, but with her newfound fame came some legal woes as well. The star found herself the target of a disgruntled couple's lawsuit after their home, which she designed, ended up having some vital flaws, like leaks and other structural issues. Victoria was left shocked at the poor construction, which her then-partner, Donovan Eckhardt, had been responsible for. "All I ever did, and all I've ever done, is design," she said during an episode of the show (via People). "If you only knew what comes into my phone," she shared. "I have people coming out of the woodwork. I have homeowners that are being contacted by the press."

Unfortunately, this was but the first in a series of tragedies that followed, and trouble soon started brewing between Victoria and her business partner amid the legal mess.

