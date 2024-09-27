What Candace Cameron Bure Looks Like Without Makeup
Whether you know her as D.J. Tanner from "Full House" or were a fan of her Hallmark Channel era, it's hard to deny that Candace Cameron Bure has had a stunning transformation. She's as luminous as ever, and it's clear that the former child star does not mess around when it comes to sunscreen, moisturizer, or other skincare products. "The best investment you can make is your skin," Bure told Us Weekly in 2017. "It's really the first thing that people see."
While Bure has been transparent about cosmetic procedures she's had done over the years — such as Botox — she's also suggested that staying optimistic and positive can do wonders for a person's skin. "Putting a smile on your face and thinking happy thoughts will make you look radiant," Bure shared with Good Housekeeping in 2020. "It simply changes you and makes you glow."
That glow is on full display every time Candace Cameron Bure decides to skip the cosmetics. Here's what the TV star looks like when she goes without makeup.
She celebrated her 25th wedding anniversary with a natural look
In 2021, Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure celebrated 25 years of marriage with a trip to Pebble Beach. Over on Instagram, the "Fuller House" alum offered fans a peek into the couple's romantic anniversary getaway. In one of the snaps, which features Candace and her husband smiling on a beach in matching anniversary sweatshirts, the actor was totally makeup-free and glowing from the inside out.
The star's skin looked hydrated and supple, and her perfectly shaped brows highlighted her bright blue eyes. In another photo, her youthful, makeup-free face was on display once again as she smiled with her eyes closed. As one of her IG followers wrote, "You don't even look like you're 25, much less married for 25 years!"
She skipped the makeup before sending her son off to college
When it was time for Candace Cameron Bure's son, Maksim Bure, to head off to Liberty University, the former child star was sure to share a congratulatory post and picture on Instagram to mark the bittersweet moment. She told her followers that she would've preferred to actually drop him off at his dorm, but she and her husband would have to settle for an airport farewell.
Candace kept her style simple with a classic black t-shirt, white jeans, and minimal jewelry. She also didn't put on a full face of makeup before driving out to LAX — rather, she went with a fresh and breezy look. Needless to say, she didn't have to worry about crying away any eyeliner that day.
She rocked a bare face out to dinner with her daughter
Candace Cameron Bure and her daughter, Natasha Bure, were out for sushi in Vancouver back in November 2021 when they spotted a familiar face on the restaurant's autograph wall. As Candace shared on Instagram, there was a signed photo of Valeri Bure on display — and naturally, she and Natasha had to take a selfie. "When you go to dinner and your husband is on the wall... and with you, even though he's not there in person," she wrote.
While this fun coincidence certainly got a lot of attention in the comment section, Candace's natural complexion also got tongues wagging. The TV star skipped on the makeup before heading out to dinner, and her bare skin looked as vibrant as can be. "You are so beautiful in this picture," one fan wrote.
Candace Cameron Bure shared a snap at the salon sans makeup
Candace Cameron Bure may stick to a minimal makeup routine when she is not on the clock, but that's not to say she avoids all glam. In September 2022, she posted a snap she took at the hair salon on Instagram. "Just keeping it real," she wrote. "Thanks @debidumas for bringing these greys back to blonde."
Bure kept it real, indeed. The TV star showed up to the appointment with a bare face and tresses that were ready to be dyed. Sitting underneath a dryer with foils in her hair, her skin looked glowy and hydrated — per usual —and her bright eyes were accentuated by her long, dark lashes and soft brows.
She kept her face clean for a skincare tutorial
It is no secret that Candace Cameron Bure doesn't cut corners when it comes to her skincare routine. For starters, she's a big fan of Dr. Harold Lancer's line of products. "He has repaired my skin," the star shared with E! News in 2021. "He has allowed my skin to glow and improve from my early 30s and now into my 40s and I couldn't be more thrilled with it."
In January 2023, Bure took to Instagram to show her followers how to use Lancer Sknicare's microdermabrasion device. In a video, the TV star used the tool on her bare face and sang its praises before applying another product to her freshly exfoliated skin. Her face appeared to be even and bright, and she noted that she has the tool to thank for her skin's texture. Some followers couldn't help but comment on how radiant she looked. As one fan wrote, "You are gorge! Hello 40's, killing it."
Bure is also a big fan of Lancer Skincare's Dani Glowing Skin Perfector. As she shared in a Facebook video for QVC, she likes to use the product in lieu of foundation.
She didn't need makeup to celebrate her youngest son
On January 21, 2023, Candace Cameron Bure celebrated her son Maksim Bure's 21st birthday on Instagram. "Keep bringing that smile and joy with you everywhere you go," the actor wrote alongside a photo she snapped with her youngest child. Wearing a cream-colored turtleneck sweater and little to no product on her face, Candace looked absolutely radiant as she beamed for the camera. Her perfectly messy updo and simple gold hoops bring about an overall effortless vibe.
Some of Candace's fans took to the comments to note that they couldn't believe her youngest kid was already in his 20s. "There's no way DJ Tanner has a 21 year old!!!! Makes me feel old!!!" one wrote. Another added, "You look so young, i cant even take it."
She flaunted her natural complexion on the way to '90s Con
In September 2024, Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber went live on Instagram as they headed to '90s Con in Daytona. The former "Full House" costars and longtime friends kept it casual in their t-shirts and eyeglasses — and as far as we can tell, neither applied any makeup beyond maybe a tinted gloss before jumping in the car.
As fresh and youthful as the two looked, they were ready to joke around about aging. "We are the ladies in glasses, the ladies in reading glasses," Bure quipped. "If you're going to '90s Con and grew up on this show, then you might be wearing reading glasses, too." Glasses or not, the bare-faced duo looked as luminous as can be; Bure and Barber are two celebs who look like they haven't aged in 20 years.
She didn't worry about applying makeup before getting on a boat
In July 2023, Candace Cameron Bure took to Instagram to share some of the photos she took the month prior. In the first picture featured in the carousel, the small screen veteran rocked yet another stunning makeup-free look.
Wearing a burnt orange swimsuit with gold embellishments, the "Full House" alum struck a pose on a boat in a cave and proved, once again, she does not need makeup to absolutely slay. Her beachy waves gave her the ultimate natural vibe, and her blue eyes popped against her glowing tanned skin.
Candace Cameron Bure donned a natural look to prep for Thanksgiving
On November 22, 2023, Candace Cameron Bure took to the great outdoors to collect some supplies for an autumnal display she planned to put together. As she shared on Instagram, she wanted to use some leaves for her Thanksgiving centerpieces. Yet the foliage would not be the post's only natural element. In the video, Bure's makeup-free face was on full display.
While the chilly fall air might turn some faces pink and chapped, Bure's visage looked as hydrated and even as can be. The rich colors of the leaves and the vibrant blue sky complemented the tone of her skin, and per usual, her bright eyes were framed by her perfectly maintained eyebrows.
She celebrated her trainer's birthday with a workout and fresh face
Self-care is obviously a big part of Candace Cameron Bure's life. In addition to keeping on top of her hair and skin health, the actor also exercises on a regular basis. Working with celebrity trainer Kira Stokes, the actor has not only found a workout routine that she loves, but a friend who she genuinely enjoys spending time with even when the dumbbells aren't around. So, when Stokes turned 50 in 2024, Bure was sure to celebrate her special day with an extra special Instagram post. The "Fuller House" star completed one of the trainer's new workouts, sans the makeup and glam, for a sweaty session as such called for a face that could breathe.
Bure's pink cheeks paired with the natural highlights of her face give her a glow from the inside out, making her skin look both healthy and bright. Not only that, but her tousled hair allows for some face-framing pieces to fall perfectly against her cheeks, accentuating her tapered face shape.
Candace Cameron Bure left the makeup behind on her trip to Italy
In a series of photos posted to her Instagram on July 20, 2024, Candace Cameron Bure recapped her family's recent trip to Italy, which looked nothing short of dreamy. In one of the photos, the actor rocked yet another gorgeous no-makeup look.
Posing with a scoop of gelato in a cone, Bure offered a close-lipped smile and what appears to be a totally fresh face. Her natural and even skin tone looked especially bright under the lights of the shop, and her blue eyes popped. In another makeup-free photo from the trip, Bure posed with her son at a restaurant, looking as blissed out as can be.
A number of Bure's fans jumped in the comments to remark on how lovely the trip looked. Of course, there were some who couldn't help but notice Bure's glow. "You never age!" one wrote. We can't disagree.