What Candace Cameron Bure Looks Like Without Makeup

Whether you know her as D.J. Tanner from "Full House" or were a fan of her Hallmark Channel era, it's hard to deny that Candace Cameron Bure has had a stunning transformation. She's as luminous as ever, and it's clear that the former child star does not mess around when it comes to sunscreen, moisturizer, or other skincare products. "The best investment you can make is your skin," Bure told Us Weekly in 2017. "It's really the first thing that people see."

Advertisement

While Bure has been transparent about cosmetic procedures she's had done over the years — such as Botox — she's also suggested that staying optimistic and positive can do wonders for a person's skin. "Putting a smile on your face and thinking happy thoughts will make you look radiant," Bure shared with Good Housekeeping in 2020. "It simply changes you and makes you glow."

That glow is on full display every time Candace Cameron Bure decides to skip the cosmetics. Here's what the TV star looks like when she goes without makeup.