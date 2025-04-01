Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Cheap Denim Dress Could Use Some Wrinkle Spray (As If It Would Help)
There are plenty of different reasons why some of Sarah Huckabee Sanders' outfits completely miss the mark. The reason behind her latest fashion faux pas is simple: she apparently didn't have any wrinkle spray. Having great style isn't easy for everyone, but making sure your ensemble is looking clean and presentable for every occasion is a much simpler task, and it can go a long way with making your wardrobe look its best. Evidently, Huckabee Sanders hasn't gotten this memo.
On March 31, the Arkansas governor took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to give her famous dad a shoutout. "Arkansas is going to miss you," she wrote, adding, "I'm so glad we could celebrate my parents last night. There is no one better to represent our country in Israel than [Mike Huckabee]!" Based on what she wrote, it's clear that this was a special moment for Huckabee Sanders' relationship with her father. And, while she may have been dressed appropriately enough for her dad's send-off, she underestimated how much power an iron could have had in a situation like this one.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders' wrinkly dress stole the spotlight from the rest of her look
Sarah Huckabee Sanders posed for a photo with her parents wearing a knee-length blue dress. There wasn't anything wrong with the garment itself, but it was so wrinkly that it was difficult to look at anything else. The dress' fabric and wrinkle-ability gave it serious fast fashion vibes. Regardless of where she really got this dress, though, hitting it with a steamer before putting it on would have made all the difference.
Ironically, Huckabee Sanders' overly creased 'fit came just days after fellow MAGA lady Lauren Boebert's wrinkled work outfit gave sloppy party girl vibes. So, what exactly is this penchant for wrinkled garments all about? Is a lack of ironing board the new version of TikTok's shady Republican makeup trend? We're hoping this is just an unfortunate dry cleaning-related coincidence, and we recommend all political figures invest in some wrinkle-destroying products ASAP.