The Most Inappropriate Outfits Worn By Paulina Gretzky
Whether you find them distracting or you like their presence, there's no doubt that sideline WAGs (wives and girlfriends) are part of the sporting tapestry these days, and in fact, they draw a new audience to sports. You have tennis pro Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, adding her stylish touch at center court; there's it girl WAG Tolami Benson cheering on Brit footballer Bukayo Saka, and a long list of WAGs Stateside cheering on their NFL beaus, including Taylor Swift, Ciara, Kerry Washington, and Hailee Steinfeld. Will Vanessa Trump be the top supporter on the golf green, supporting her boyfriend, Tiger Woods? She'll have to fight for that title, as there's already an established WAG on the course, and that's Paulina Gretzky, who is the long-term partner of golf pro Dustin Johnson.
Gretzky, born in 1988, is the daughter of Wayne Gretzky, hockey's GOAT. Though she pursued a career in singing, it didn't pan out. Instead, she made a name for herself doing a bit of modeling and acting, as well as with her high-profile relationship with Johnson, who she married in 2022 and shares two sons with. As his number one supporter, Paulina hasn't been shy about rocking looks that have drawn equal amounts of criticism and adulation over the years. But the green sidelines aren't the only places Gretzky has worn inappropriate outfits.
Paulina Gretzky grabs golf's attention
There are soccer moms, football widows, and golf wives. And no one does the latter better than Paulina Gretzky. Not only does she travel to the majority of his matches, but she has also caddied for the pro and has even dressed in coordinating colors with her husband on a number of occasions. She has called herself his biggest fan, and in "Full Swing," the Netflix series that followed golfers on and off the course, Gretzky said, "I love traveling with Dustin. I love being there with him" (per the Daily Mail.)
She often draws attention for her style at these events, including at the September 2022 LIV Golf Invitational in Sugar Grove, IL. For this tour stop, she wore a sporty golf skort, camisole, and crossbody Prada bag. As the fans the fans, seen behind her in the photo above, reveal, it was an eye-catching outfit. Golf is known for buttoned-up polo shirts, not skin-revealing looks, which makes Gretzky's risqué choices raise eyebrows. While her all-white look was cute, it definitely stood out compared to the more conservative styles typically worn on the course.
Paulina Gretzky's interpretation of equestrian attire
In July 2024, Paulina Gretzky posted photos on Instagram of her vacationing in Costa Terra, yet another example of the lavish life she lives. Why does Costa Terra ring a bell? It's where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a romantic rendezvous in Portugal. Dubbed the "Hamptons of Portugal," the gorgeous seaside area has also reportedly lured George and Amal Clooney to its pristine beaches.
Gretzky made the most of the gorgeous location and hit the beach on horseback. But we have to question whether her riding attire is the most practical. Most riders, whether they're experienced or novices, wear a helmet for safety, not just a headscarf. The bikini top also seems like a risky choice, as she'd have nothing to protect her skin from the sand if she had fallen. But her followers loved the look, flooding the Instagram comments with flame emojis. One user commented, "Babe of all babes," and another added, "It's like a Sade video," referring to the singer's 1986 "Never As Good As The First Time" music video. Another, however, sarcastically wrote: "Very appropriate horseback riding attire," which garnered a couple dozen likes.
Gretzky's inappropriate sightseeing look
When most of us go on a vacation that involves sightseeing, we probably think about packing outfits that are somewhat sensible, including shoes that we can walk in and a bag that holds our belongings. Alas, we are not Paulina Gretzky, and that is not how she travels. The offense took place when Gretzky and her husband, Dustin Johnson, visited Portofino, Italy, at the end of July 2024. This ranks as one of Gretzky's most inappropriate outfits purely because of its impracticality.
Wearing this petite, ballerina-inspired dress with a tiny tutu that coordinates with Johnson's pink shirt feels very contrived, as if she orchestrated a paparazzo to follow and photograph them. Then there are the shoes. This is not the footwear you choose if you want to actively explore a location, meandering through its stone streets and hopping onto boats. But the greatest confusion of the look stems from the handbag that is so minuscule that it doesn't even fit her phone. What is the point, bella?
A wholesome night out for the Johnson family
The Gretzky-Johnson family went big for Dustin Johnson's 40th birthday celebration in June 2024. Wife Paulina Gretzky posted photos and a video from the event on her Instagram page, which received overwhelming praise from her 1 million-plus followers. The party was hoe-down themed, it appeared, with country music (including a serenade from Kid Rock), fireworks, and a birthday cake topped with sparkler candles. Famous faces in the crowd included Gretzky's parents, Wayne and Janet, equestrian athlete Hannah Selleck, and "Southern Charm" star Austen Kroll.
And, of course, there were cowboy and cowgirl-themed outfits. Johnson and their two sons, Tatum (born 2015) and River Jones (born 2017), dressed in white shirts, jeans, cowboy hats and boots. But mama's outfit was a bit less practical. Gretzky wore a leather corset top with matching leather short shorts. The super tight top and micro shorts couldn't have been comfortable, especially for an evening where she was undoubtedly busy greeting guests and running things for her husband's big bash. She finished the look with a cowboy hat and boots. On theme? Yes. Appropriate? Some might wonder if it's the most practical outfit choice for a family party.