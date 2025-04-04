The Most Inappropriate Outfits Worn By Paulina Gretzky

Whether you find them distracting or you like their presence, there's no doubt that sideline WAGs (wives and girlfriends) are part of the sporting tapestry these days, and in fact, they draw a new audience to sports. You have tennis pro Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, adding her stylish touch at center court; there's it girl WAG Tolami Benson cheering on Brit footballer Bukayo Saka, and a long list of WAGs Stateside cheering on their NFL beaus, including Taylor Swift, Ciara, Kerry Washington, and Hailee Steinfeld. Will Vanessa Trump be the top supporter on the golf green, supporting her boyfriend, Tiger Woods? She'll have to fight for that title, as there's already an established WAG on the course, and that's Paulina Gretzky, who is the long-term partner of golf pro Dustin Johnson.

Gretzky, born in 1988, is the daughter of Wayne Gretzky, hockey's GOAT. Though she pursued a career in singing, it didn't pan out. Instead, she made a name for herself doing a bit of modeling and acting, as well as with her high-profile relationship with Johnson, who she married in 2022 and shares two sons with. As his number one supporter, Paulina hasn't been shy about rocking looks that have drawn equal amounts of criticism and adulation over the years. But the green sidelines aren't the only places Gretzky has worn inappropriate outfits.