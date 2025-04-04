RFK Jr. Was Surprisingly Camera-Ready In Throwback Pic With Late Hollywood Actor

Saying goodbye is always the hardest, but at least Robert F. Kennedy Jr. found a good looking picture of him and Kris Kristofferson to memorialize Kristofferson's passing away. In a picture posted to Instagram, RFK Jr. looks young, healthy, and ready for his close up while he stands with his arm around his pal. RFK Jr. captioned the photo, "RIP my lifelong friend Kris Kristofferson, musician, writer, veteran, athlete, and activist for the environment and worker dignity." And while no date was given for the photo, judging by the two of them, it looked like it might be in the 70s, with RFK Jr.'s collared shirt and grey vest feeling pulled from the era — not to mention just how young he looks.

Commenters were both supportive and offered their condolences, with emojis and well-wishes pouring in. Others were pleasantly surprised to see the connection between RFK Jr. and Kristofferson, with one person posting, "Bobby — you hang with the best people, cuz you are the best people!" Meanwhile, another user was distracted enough by RFK's good looks that they almost forgot to praise MAGA, posting, "So RFK had always been good looking. Wowza. Also TRUMP." While the compliments may be nice, the loss of Kristofferson is another tragic detail to round out RFK Jr.'s life.