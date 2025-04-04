RFK Jr. Was Surprisingly Camera-Ready In Throwback Pic With Late Hollywood Actor
Saying goodbye is always the hardest, but at least Robert F. Kennedy Jr. found a good looking picture of him and Kris Kristofferson to memorialize Kristofferson's passing away. In a picture posted to Instagram, RFK Jr. looks young, healthy, and ready for his close up while he stands with his arm around his pal. RFK Jr. captioned the photo, "RIP my lifelong friend Kris Kristofferson, musician, writer, veteran, athlete, and activist for the environment and worker dignity." And while no date was given for the photo, judging by the two of them, it looked like it might be in the 70s, with RFK Jr.'s collared shirt and grey vest feeling pulled from the era — not to mention just how young he looks.
Commenters were both supportive and offered their condolences, with emojis and well-wishes pouring in. Others were pleasantly surprised to see the connection between RFK Jr. and Kristofferson, with one person posting, "Bobby — you hang with the best people, cuz you are the best people!" Meanwhile, another user was distracted enough by RFK's good looks that they almost forgot to praise MAGA, posting, "So RFK had always been good looking. Wowza. Also TRUMP." While the compliments may be nice, the loss of Kristofferson is another tragic detail to round out RFK Jr.'s life.
RFK Jr. and Kristofferson shared some interests
As reported by NPR, Kristofferson passed away at his home in Maui at the age of 88. He was married three times and is survived by eight children. The legendary singer and actor was known for songs like "Me and Bobby McGee" and "Help Me Make It Through The Night." He also appeared in films such as "Blade" and opposite Barbara Streisand in the second remake of "A Star Is Born." As for the activism that RFK Jr. recognized, according to Rolling Stone, Kristofferson supported the United Farm Workers union and offered his musical abilities and knowledge for both benefit concerts and fellow artists — like the time he supported Sinead O'Connor when she was booed on stage at a Bob Dylan concert.
We're not sure what Hollywood circles RFK Jr. was running in back in the day, but unlike Kristofferson's noteworthy work, RFK Jr.'s credited films only feature documentaries with subject matter ranging from the dangerous nature of vaccinations to one titled "Infertility: A Diabolical Agenda" to a film that purportedly stands against Doctor Anthony Fauci and the health system. And while NPR reported that Kristofferson enjoyed many of his later years peacefully living in Hawaii, RFK Jr. has taken a more head-on means of entering old age, choosing instead to get rock hard abs (with rumors of steroid use) and hitting the gym in boots, jeans, and no shirt.