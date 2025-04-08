It was hard not to witness the success of Adam Sandler in the '90s. From first being seen on the now-controversial sitcom, "The Cosby Show," and "Saturday Night Live," Adam went on to sustain a prominent acting career that saw him star in classics such as "Happy Gilmore," "The Waterboy," and "Big Daddy." Alongside his status in Hollywood, Adam also has a reputation for being a devoted father. This shows, as throughout the late 2000s, it was impossible to see Adam without his two daughters, Sadie and Sunny Sandler, by his side.

Advertisement

With two parents in the entertainment industry, it was only expected for Sadie and Sunny to be thrusted into the limelight. Luckily, this worked to their benefit, as they kept a level of privacy that most children of celebrities can only dream of. Ironically enough, it seems the limelight doesn't bother them too much. Aside from their notable relationship with their father, Sadie and Sunny have spent much of their time giving the public positive things to talk about, such as their own acting careers, singing talents, and much more. With all this in mind, it is clear that they're much different from the babies we once knew. Now 18 and 16 years old, respectively, Sadie and Sunny's growth has been beautiful to witness. To learn more about their incredible life, here is the transformation of Adam Sandler's daughters, Sadie and Sunny!

Advertisement