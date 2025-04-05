Kamala Harris' Sister Once Worked For Hillary Clinton. Here's What We Know

Kamala Harris shattered an unyielding glass ceiling when she stepped into her role as vice president of the United States. And while we can credit her with one of the biggest achievements in women's history, she had a few predecessors. Kamala was likely taking a few pointers from Hillary Clinton's playbook when she ran for president in the 2024 election. Or, perhaps she was getting earfuls of information from her own sister, Maya Harris, who was once Clinton's close confidant.

The truth about Maya Harris is that she took after her older sister, forming a career in law — she graduated from Stanford Law School. The lawyer and public policy advocate then followed Kamala into the political ring, working on her sister's campaign for San Francisco district attorney in 2003. She didn't stop there.

In 2016, Maya — who has been likened to Pippa Middleton and Robert F. Kennedy — worked as a senior advisor on the Hillary Clinton campaign for president. She was described as an indispensable cog in the Clinton machine, working directly with the presidential candidate to define her possible agenda while in office. John Podesta, Clinton's campaign chairman at the time, told The New Yorker that if Clinton were to win (of course, we know the outcome now), Maya was likely going to be offered a commanding position in the West Wing. Her sister evidently beat her to it.

