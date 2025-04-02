Kimberly Guilfoyle's Glam Ireland Look Confirms What We've Always Suspected

Stop the presses and hold all calls — Kimberly Guilfoyle 2.0 is finally here! The former Fox News host's latest look is on fire and we secretly hope that Donald Trump Jr. is somewhere punching the air right now. Guilfoyle enlisted the help of a new stylist, Donna Byrne, who is located in County Galway, Ireland, and she looks fabulous. The hair specialist proudly shared a photo on Instagram of the U.S. ambassador to Greece posing in Ashford Castle, a fancy-schmancy 5-star hotel in Ireland, and captioned it, "You are an amazing woman!! Hopefully, we get to cross paths again someday."

Evidently, this is yet more proof that Guilfoyle can look great when she works with the right team. The mother of one was in Ireland to celebrate her brother, Tony Guilfoyle's, wedding to Lyda Loudon, whose mother is notably Dr. Gina Loudon, a close friend of the Trump family. According to the Daily Mail, Tony and Lyda chose this particular location to tie the knot because Tony and Kimberly's father, Anthony Guilfoyle, whose grandson, Ronan Anthony Villency, is the spitting image of him, grew up nearby before emigrating to America at just 20 years old. As a result, the family ties run deep.