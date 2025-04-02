Kimberly Guilfoyle's Glam Ireland Look Confirms What We've Always Suspected
Stop the presses and hold all calls — Kimberly Guilfoyle 2.0 is finally here! The former Fox News host's latest look is on fire and we secretly hope that Donald Trump Jr. is somewhere punching the air right now. Guilfoyle enlisted the help of a new stylist, Donna Byrne, who is located in County Galway, Ireland, and she looks fabulous. The hair specialist proudly shared a photo on Instagram of the U.S. ambassador to Greece posing in Ashford Castle, a fancy-schmancy 5-star hotel in Ireland, and captioned it, "You are an amazing woman!! Hopefully, we get to cross paths again someday."
Evidently, this is yet more proof that Guilfoyle can look great when she works with the right team. The mother of one was in Ireland to celebrate her brother, Tony Guilfoyle's, wedding to Lyda Loudon, whose mother is notably Dr. Gina Loudon, a close friend of the Trump family. According to the Daily Mail, Tony and Lyda chose this particular location to tie the knot because Tony and Kimberly's father, Anthony Guilfoyle, whose grandson, Ronan Anthony Villency, is the spitting image of him, grew up nearby before emigrating to America at just 20 years old. As a result, the family ties run deep.
All Kimberly Guilfoyle needed was the right stylist
Taking a closer inspection of this stunning wedding look, we really appreciate how the sleek blowout blends Kimberly Guilfoyle's typically over the top hair extensions, which have always been ridiculously obvious. Donna Byrne did a great job at making her look beautiful, while also still resembling a normal human being. Plus, the Trump staffer's pared-back makeup was soft and inviting too — she clearly took The List's advice on which makeup mistakes Guilfoyle should ditch this year. While there's still a lot going on with her outfit (probably too much), we'll let her have this one.
Of course, fans already knew that Guilfoyle was stunning before she went full-on MAGA, but this latest look is indisputable proof that she can also be stunning during her new era. Apparently all she needed was the right stylist. Unfortunately, since Byrne is located in Ireland, it's doubtful that she'll be Guilfoyle's full-time stylist. But the next time the rabble-rouser ventures over to Europe, we hope she gives Byrne a call.