Brittany Mahomes' Gorgeous Hair Transformation

Even if you're not remotely interested in sports, there's no denying that the lives of pro athletes can be totally and utterly fascinating. Their significant others also spark interest, especially when they're married to a hugely popular NFL star and are BFFs with Taylor Swift. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Patrick Mahomes, is an icon in her own right. Unlike some other WAGs, Brittany started dating her husband way back in 2012 when they both attended Whitehouse High School in Texas. Their ride-or-die relationship continued through college and on to when the Kansas City Chiefs picked Patrick in the 2017 NFL draft. As they say, the rest is history!

Because they were both so young when Patrick entered professional sports (he was just 22 when he entered the draft) they've both grown up under the watchful eye of the public. Brittany, a former college soccer player, has undergone a serious style transformation, but we're not just talking about her designer clothes. Her trademark blond hair has gone from a noughties side part to a glowing halo. While Brittany has always preferred long and blond, she's still undergone some grand changes through the years. Let's take a look at just how much Brittany Mahomes' hair has changed. No one does blond quite like her!