Brittany Mahomes' Gorgeous Hair Transformation
Even if you're not remotely interested in sports, there's no denying that the lives of pro athletes can be totally and utterly fascinating. Their significant others also spark interest, especially when they're married to a hugely popular NFL star and are BFFs with Taylor Swift. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Patrick Mahomes, is an icon in her own right. Unlike some other WAGs, Brittany started dating her husband way back in 2012 when they both attended Whitehouse High School in Texas. Their ride-or-die relationship continued through college and on to when the Kansas City Chiefs picked Patrick in the 2017 NFL draft. As they say, the rest is history!
Because they were both so young when Patrick entered professional sports (he was just 22 when he entered the draft) they've both grown up under the watchful eye of the public. Brittany, a former college soccer player, has undergone a serious style transformation, but we're not just talking about her designer clothes. Her trademark blond hair has gone from a noughties side part to a glowing halo. While Brittany has always preferred long and blond, she's still undergone some grand changes through the years. Let's take a look at just how much Brittany Mahomes' hair has changed. No one does blond quite like her!
Brittany Mahomes did a noughties bouffant
There are so many fashion trends from the '00s that deserve to make a comeback and some of those even continued into the 2010s. Back in her high school days, Brittany Mahomes attended a dance with her sweetheart and future husband, Patrick Mahomes. In a snap Brittany posted to her Instagram back in 2013, Patrick can be seen wearing a smart black tuxedo and carrying Brittany in his arms. Her whole outfit is very of the era, with a white sleeveless puff top and a gold sequin skirt, complete with bright green Mary Jane pumps that match Patrick's tie. It's a lot to take in, but it's Brittany's hair that steals the show.
Her blond locks have a slightly yellow hue and have been backcombed to create a voluminous bouffant up-do with a messy bun. If we had to guess, we'd say it'd also been given a very generous dose of hairspray to stop that severe side part from straying. Brittany's hair color clashes with her deep fake tan, but let's face it — she wasn't the only one making style mishaps during this interesting chapter in fashion history. You live, you learn, and you back away from the hairspray and say goodbye to the tanning salon!
She went long and sleek for 2019
Let's fast forward to 2019 when Brittany Mahomes was starting to get a taste of what dating an NFL player was really like. As Patrick Mahomes settled into his team at the Kansas City Chiefs, the pair were spotted out at numerous events, living the high life as two young people in the public eye should. Brittany's style had certainly developed a lot since high school, and she had moved away from platinum-yellow blond and toward warmer tones that suited her coloring much better. Best of all, she ditched the fake tan. For The Maxim Big Game Experience, Brittany wore bright red pants with a beautiful leopard fur coat, with her hair, still in a side part, flowing in shiny waves down her shoulders.
The glossy appearance coupled with the subtle highlights and caramel color just screams health, which is what we want to see. This was the first step along the way, as Brittany was beginning to learn what suited her and what didn't, but she wasn't out of the woods yet. We all know how easy it is to look back on photos and cringe at our previous hairstyle choices, and Brittany isn't exempt.
Brittany Mahomes played it poker straight
In 2019, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes decided to take in a basketball game and watched the Los Angeles Lakers play. By this point, Brittany hadn't quite become the true fashion queen that we know and love today, but she was still giving it her best effort. She wore a ruffled red one-shoulder top with black jeans, but her hair was miles away from the primped perfection we've come to know and love from the mom of three. Still holding on tightly to the side part, Brittany's hair was poker straight and dark blond, with a caramel money piece in the front that washed her out somewhat.
While we love a sleek, straight moment as much as the next, Brittany isn't blessed with thick hair, meaning that this style fell a little flat. The look could've benefited from a few face-framing layers, but maybe Brittany wasn't ready to try something new and exciting, yet. Though her star was on the rise, she wasn't attending premieres and events left, right, and center, and perhaps hadn't had the opportunity to work with any stylists yet. She would later go on to call on hair wizards like Laurabeth Cabbott, who also worked with Cara Delevingne.
Her trademark style started to emerge in 2021
Brittany Mahomes' stunning transformation was well underway by 2021. Not only was she supporting her husband as he continued to make waves with the Kansas City Chiefs, but 2021 was also the year that Brittany became a mom to the couple's first child, Sterling Skye Mahomes. Life was good for the young mom, as evidenced in this Instagram shot when she posed for a photo at a Chief's game. Brittany wore fun tiger stripe pants with a crop top, and this time, her hair was masterfully highlighted with cool icy tones and darker shades of honey blond. There was also subtle layering throughout, giving the style the shape and body it had lacked in previous years.
Brittany also added a playful element, keeping her locks out of her face with a pretty braid. Brittany has largely stuck to a similar style throughout her time in the limelight, often preferring long and blond tresses, but this just goes to show how a good cut and well-balanced highlights can make all the difference; you don't have to drastically cut your hair or re-brand your look. Sometimes, it's the small changes that make the biggest impact. We have to give this overall look props for being so wonderfully coordinated, from the cowboy boots to the understated makeup. It's a win-win.
Brittany Mahomes debuted pink hair in 2022
The most drastic celebrity hair transformations often leave jaws on the floor, as we get so used to seeing stars look a certain way. In February 2022, Brittany Mahomes broke the internet (well, at least her Instagram) when she shared a photograph of herself wearing a short white feather-trimmed dress and standing on the edge of a hot tub. While her svelte, toned, and well-tanned legs were enough to turn us green with envy, it was all about Brittany's hair. Her blond hair was gone and in its place were candy-pink loose curls. She captioned the photo simply, "Meet Blaire." Fans flocked to the comment section to tell her how much they loved the new look, and for good reason.
Some stars shy away from unnatural colors, preferring to play it safe, but Brittany went out on a limb and it worked. The pink went well with the plain whiteness of the dress and her healthy glow. Though it may have been a wig and not a permanent change, we're here for it. If you have the spare cash to buy a high-quality hairpiece that looks this good, it's a great way to play with different looks without causing damage to your natural locks. Dyed blond hair is especially susceptible to breakage, so the more you can leave it alone, the better.
She went short and sweet for the 2023 Kentucky Derby
Thinking about what you should wear to the Kentucky Derby may seem like an impossible task to most people. The hats, the outfits, and the sheer glam of the day are daunting, especially when so many different celebrities attend. In 2023, Brittany Mahomes pulled out all the stops to accompany her husband, Patrick Mahomes, to the horse racing event. She looked every inch the Old Hollywood starlet, with a beautiful purple dress and a surprisingly short hairstyle. Rather than lopping off her precious locks, it looks like Brittany may have pinned it up to create the illusion of a shoulder-length curly bob. Her noticeably lighter blond highlights worked incredibly well with the pastels included in her look, and of course, Brittany topped it off with a sweet pink slanted hat.
This look created a chance for fans to see the star without her usual long hair, and since bobs are so on-trend, it was a great way to play with the style without going all in. Hair may grow back, but it takes awfully long to do so. Brittany had the right idea. The volume of the hairstyle also did well to compliment her dainty features, giving her an element of Marilyn Monroe's chicness.
Brittany Mahomes' tight curls stole the show at a 2023 game
There's no denying it: Brittany Mahomes just loves a field-side photo opportunity. Who can blame her? In October 2023, she braved the fall weather in a white shirt and boot combo with a quilted pale yellow skirt. This time, her hair was tightly curled in a playful half-up, half-down do that harked back to the '90s. Her whole aesthetic is reminiscent of fashion queen Cher Horowitz from "Clueless", which was very on-trend at the time. Mahomes' hair also appeared to be slightly lighter than some phases of her style evolution, which worked to give her a beautiful glow.
However, there is one slight downside. Hairstyles with tightly wound curls like this are more prone to frizz, so if the air is humid or if it's a particularly windy day, that can take a little bit of the sharpness away. It looks like Mahomes experienced some of that unwelcome magic on the top of her hair, but it's not enough to detract from the overall slay. More than anything else, it's her beaming smile that ties the entire thing together. No matter how many of these games she's attended, Brittany always seems happy to be there.
Her gorgeous loose curls were on point
There's nothing we love more than a good curl. If you have naturally straight hair, styling your hair in curls is a brilliant way to add more movement and volume. This is a style trick Brittany Mahomes knows all too well. Mahomes attended a Sports Illustrated event at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York in 2024 wearing a beautiful semi-sheer silver dress. The backless detail was a canvas for her almost waist-length hair, which fell down her back in messy waves. Mahomes added a little bit of extra detail by sporting a little half-up twist, which did well to show off the depth of her color at the roots. The honey caramel shade was then lightened along the lengths and ends with pale blond highlights, giving a flawless ombré look without feeling dated.
Mahomes' bold eye makeup worked well in contrast with the softness of her hair. There's no denying that her own personal style was on point and on brand by this chapter in her life, as she looked a million dollars. She could've easily been mistaken for an actor or pop superstar, and we're not mad about it!
Brittany Mahomes' messy up-do gained a lot of points
Some of Brittany Mahomes' game day outfits missed the mark, but more often than not, she turns heads for the right reasons. In October 2024, Mahomes wore a fairly simple black outfit with a red shirt to support her husband, Patrick Mahomes. She even did something a little different with her hair, pinning her infamous waves in a stylishly messy updo. She kept the look delicate and feminine by pulling out large sections of face-framing bangs, and this time, her hair was light blond nearly all over, with only slightly darker roots. While this isn't our favorite shade of blond on Brittany, it's not a losing look, either.
She kept her makeup simple with big bold eyelashes and a nude matte lip. By this point, she had been rubbing shoulders with pop star Taylor Swift for quite some time. Some even thought that Mahomes wore Swift-inspired curls to another game day, so what's to say that Swift's impressive style hadn't rubbed off on Mahomes? With that being said, she was fast coming into her own with fashion long before Swift appeared on the scene.
A bouncy blowout helped Brittany Mahomes get her glam back
Anyone who has ever become a parent knows just how difficult the weeks after the birth can be. With sleepless nights and barely a moment to think, it's common for moms (and dads) to feel like they're not on top of their game. Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcomed their third child, Golden, in January 2025, but Brittany didn't stay at home in her sweats for long. Just a few days after the birth, she was ready to go and cheer on her husband on game day, just like usual. This time, Brittany enlisted the help of stylist Laura Beth Cabbott to help her with her glam.
Cabbott shared a gorgeous photo of Brittany on Instagram after she had worked her magic. Not only was her makeup on point, but her hair may have been the healthiest, most voluminous, and glossiest we've ever seen it. This big and bouncy blow-dry situation with perfectly done waves takes home the trophy for one of Brittany's best-ever styles — and that's saying something. Cabbott captioned the photo, "[Brittany] serving mother and wife of the year. No days off for our queen."