Red Flags In Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell's Relationship That Are Hard To Ignore

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell go way back. In 1966, they met while filming a movie together, and Russell was just smitten. "I thought she was awfully attractive," he recalled to Variety in 2023. "She just had this energy about her." However, their five-year age gap felt insurmountable since Russell was mid-way through his teens, and Hawn was already an adult. "I thought he was adorable, but he was much too young," Hawn informed the BBC's "Desert Island Discs" in 2012.

By the early '80s, age wasn't an issue, and their mutual attraction remained. Even so, Russell and Hawn saw a different potential red flag — their shared profession. "I was definitely not interested in an actor, and Kurt felt the same way," Hawn recalled to the BBC. As on-screen love interests, they fell for each other anyway.

After 40-plus years together, Russell still has the ability to make Hawn swoon. "Goldie, I cherish you," he declared in 2017 when they both received stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "All the stars in the sky or on the boulevard can't hold a candle to that" (via Her). Hawn was blown away by Russell's speech, and she later told People, "I had no idea he was going to be so beautiful." However, Russell and Hawn are equally likely to admit that not every day together is picture-perfect. Throughout the decades, red flags have occurred, whether it's break-up concerns or enduring speculation about their desire not to marry.

