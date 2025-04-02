Obama Achieves What Trump & Elon Never Will During Incognito D.C. Stroll
There are 8 billion people on the planet, and you're bound to accidentally capture at least one of them in the background of your vacation photos. It can be annoying to have an unwanted stranger cluelessly popping up during a special moment — unless the person inadvertently photobombing you is former president Barack Obama.
One lucky family got more than they bargained for when they snapped a couple of photos of their kids at the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C. They wanted to capture the beautiful cherry blossoms, but ended up capturing an American icon as well. Talk about a two-for-one deal! The excited family were interviewed by News4 for NBC gleefully telling the reporter that this photo was 100% legitimate, neither a product of Photoshop nor AI.
More snapshots of Obama strolling through Washington, D.C., hit X, formerly known as Twitter, and they are surreal to see. Apparently, a perk of being a former president is that you can go back out in public again without 50 Secret Service agents surrounding you. But if you're a current president, like Donald Trump, or even a vital member of the president's inner circle, such as Elon Musk, taking a leisurely stroll just isn't possible to do without proper security and planning. After all, Trump has had several assassination attempts, including one everyone forgot about.
Donald Trump doesn't seem like a leisurely stroll kind of guy
Like with so many topics involving political figures, the reactions from the public were a mixed bag. Many people commenting on X thought this was such an amazing thing to happen, while others put their trolling skills to work. "Ruined the picture," tweeted one person. "I hope they got their kids to safety!" wrote another. Others felt like the photos were staged or fake.
The iconic photoshoot even made its way to Barack Obama's feed, with him leaving a comment for the kids in the picture: "Preston and Belle, I hope you enjoyed peak bloom! My bad for stepping into the shot." Amazing.
It's fitting that Obama can effortlessly make taking a simple stroll look cool, which is probably not something President Donald Trump or Elon Musk could replicate. There's also the question of if the president would even go for a leisurely walk in the first place. Trump did have a post-White House weight loss after his first term, but he still loves fast food (much to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s dismay). The president is a golfer — going on golf dates with his granddaughter, Kai Trump — but there was plenty of drama over Donald's medical records back in fall 2024, so it doesn't seem likely that Donald will be going on walks and photobombing pictures anytime soon.