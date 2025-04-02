Obama Achieves What Trump & Elon Never Will During Incognito D.C. Stroll

There are 8 billion people on the planet, and you're bound to accidentally capture at least one of them in the background of your vacation photos. It can be annoying to have an unwanted stranger cluelessly popping up during a special moment — unless the person inadvertently photobombing you is former president Barack Obama.

Advertisement

One lucky family got more than they bargained for when they snapped a couple of photos of their kids at the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C. They wanted to capture the beautiful cherry blossoms, but ended up capturing an American icon as well. Talk about a two-for-one deal! The excited family were interviewed by News4 for NBC gleefully telling the reporter that this photo was 100% legitimate, neither a product of Photoshop nor AI.

More snapshots of Obama strolling through Washington, D.C., hit X, formerly known as Twitter, and they are surreal to see. Apparently, a perk of being a former president is that you can go back out in public again without 50 Secret Service agents surrounding you. But if you're a current president, like Donald Trump, or even a vital member of the president's inner circle, such as Elon Musk, taking a leisurely stroll just isn't possible to do without proper security and planning. After all, Trump has had several assassination attempts, including one everyone forgot about.

Advertisement