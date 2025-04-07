The Trump Sibling With The Biggest Age Gap In Their Relationship

Most of Donald Trump's adult children haven't inherited his political or entrepreneurial spirit, or even his romantic inclinations. As a result, most of the Trump kids have steered clear of getting into significant age-gap relationships. Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump are only about one year apart in age from their respective spouses. Meanwhile, Tiffany Trump is just four years older than her husband, Michael Boulos. And, although there have been several weird rumors about Barron Trump's love life, he appears to be single at the time of writing (Barron is reportedly the man to watch on the NYU campus, though, and the ladies are loving it). However, there is one Trump sibling who followed in his father's footsteps and got into an age-gap relationship: Eldest son Donald Trump Jr.

After he and Kimberly Guilfoyle finally announced the end of their years-long engagement in December 2024, through a statement shared with Page Six, he started officially dating his rumored mistress, Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson, who's eight years his junior. In September 2024, sources informed the Daily Mail that Don Jr. and the model had been spotted kissing in public in Florida. To make matters worse, onlookers claimed that they weren't even trying to keep their romance under wraps, even though Don Jr. was apparently still engaged at the time. Although it's unclear when Anderson first met Don Jr., she sat behind him, Guilfoyle, and other Trump family members at the 2024 Republican National Convention in July. Although it sounds like Don Jr. and Guilfoyle ultimately didn't end on the best of terms, he still insisted that they remained amicable in their Page Six statement. However, the former Fox News host is having a hard time moving on.

