Karoline Leavitt Ages Herself In Pastel Ensemble That Screams Grandmacore Gone Wrong

While Karoline Leavitt has been known to experiment with all kinds of different fashions, one clear trend is emerging: she's frequently dressing older than her actual age of 27. On April 2, 2025, the White House press secretary repeated her penchant for older-skewing looks by wearing pale yellow pants and a boxy, cream-colored buttoned top.

Andrew Harnik/Getty

Unfortunately, Leavitt's outfit missed the mark yet again and failed to pull off the grandmacore style. As a trend, grandmacore's been on the scene for several years, and the style is all about wearing outfits that feature a fresh take on vintage (or vintage-looking) pieces and layering up, particularly with items that look like they've been handcrafted. To really nail grandmacore, it's even better if the wearer rocks an item that they crocheted or knitted themselves. While Leavitt's outfit does express the comfy part of this aesthetic, her outfit looks more like pjs/loungewear than a stylish ensemble.

Color-wise, pastels are often synonymous with spring, but Leavitt's already had difficulty with this lighter color palette. In early March 2025, she sported an outdated pastel green top in a similarly boxy cut. This time around, Leavitt's decision to pair pastel yellow with cream makes her whole ensemble look washed out and bland. A darker top could have provided contrast and accentuated the soft yellow pants. Instead, Leavitt's left with a look that hails from the back of the closet, where it was forgotten for decades.

