Karoline Leavitt Ages Herself In Pastel Ensemble That Screams Grandmacore Gone Wrong
While Karoline Leavitt has been known to experiment with all kinds of different fashions, one clear trend is emerging: she's frequently dressing older than her actual age of 27. On April 2, 2025, the White House press secretary repeated her penchant for older-skewing looks by wearing pale yellow pants and a boxy, cream-colored buttoned top.
Unfortunately, Leavitt's outfit missed the mark yet again and failed to pull off the grandmacore style. As a trend, grandmacore's been on the scene for several years, and the style is all about wearing outfits that feature a fresh take on vintage (or vintage-looking) pieces and layering up, particularly with items that look like they've been handcrafted. To really nail grandmacore, it's even better if the wearer rocks an item that they crocheted or knitted themselves. While Leavitt's outfit does express the comfy part of this aesthetic, her outfit looks more like pjs/loungewear than a stylish ensemble.
Color-wise, pastels are often synonymous with spring, but Leavitt's already had difficulty with this lighter color palette. In early March 2025, she sported an outdated pastel green top in a similarly boxy cut. This time around, Leavitt's decision to pair pastel yellow with cream makes her whole ensemble look washed out and bland. A darker top could have provided contrast and accentuated the soft yellow pants. Instead, Leavitt's left with a look that hails from the back of the closet, where it was forgotten for decades.
Grandmas would ditch Leavitt's wardrobe
Time and again, Karoline Leavitt has favored looks that appear stereotypically older yet unfashionable, like the frumpy blue frock with an unflattering silhouette that she wore in a White House Instagram reel. Rather than a vintage remix, Leavitt ended up with a style that appeared more appropriate for a period piece. "Why do you dress like you came out of a 1960 time capsule?" queried one Instagram follower after Leavitt posted a pic where she was wearing a powder blue dress with a pleated skirt and a matching cardigan.
In addition, given that Leavitt's outfits often completely miss the mark, it's unlikely that older fashionistas would want to get lumped into the same category. In fact, YouTuber Elvira Hartwell has plenty of tips for women who are 50-plus, which specifically caution against the mistakes Leavitt frequently makes. For instance, Hartwell advises steering clear of excessively matched ensembles and choosing tailored looks (or seeking out a pro to achieve a personalized, optimal fit).
However, some support Leavitt's sartorial choices. "There has been criticism that she can look almost too polished and veers towards the 'Stepford Wife' image," fashion stylist Oriona Robb informed The Mirror. "She should be able to choose what she wants to wear and to have a wardrobe that makes her feel empowered and confident." Even so, Leavitt could clearly take a few pointers, particularly in the pastel department. Just before her grandmacore-fail yellow outfit, Leavitt stepped out on a pale green dress that didn't fit correctly, resulting in a lot of wrinkly-looking bumps in the waist.