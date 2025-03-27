Karoline Leavitt's Frumpy Frock May Be Her Worst Outfit Yet (& That's Saying Something)

For someone boasting a degree in communications, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has made some rookie mistakes. Even when doing her best to act like a bully behind the pulpit, Leavitt can stumble over her words, losing bravado. And although Leavitt has undergone quite the transformation since joining President Donald Trump's cabinet, she still struggles to find a sense of fashion to back up the fiery personality she's been presenting. A perfect example of both these foibles would be the Instagram reel Leavitt's team posted regarding a podcasting event.

Advertisement

In the reel, Leavitt can be seen wearing a wildly dowdy dress while stumbling her way through what was supposed to be a zinger at the mainstream media. Introducing something called "Podcast Row," Leavitt mentions that the room behind her is "full of podcasters with cabinet officials," all clamoring to discuss Trump's plans for the nation. "And I bet you the people in that room have much more viewers than CNN and the legacy media," Leavitt said, botching the landing with an ill-timed, "Just saying."

What's even more distracting than her failed efforts to make a bad joke is Leavitt's schoolmarm dress. It's a powerless shade of blue and quite literally buttoned all the way to the top while still being ill-fitting. The sleeves don't drape properly, making it appear oversized and as if it was pulled off the rack this morning. And the length of the skirt cuts her off at the shins, making the already short Leavitt appear even smaller. What's more, this is this is one in a series of outfits Leavitt has worn that have entirely missed the mark.

Advertisement