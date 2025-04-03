Goldie Hawn's Makeup Free Outing With Kurt Russell Says It All About Their Relationship
Notoriously unmarried stars Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have gone through their many ups and downs, raising a blended family and dealing with Hawn's ongoing health issues. So when the duo were spotted on a casual date night at Il Segreto Ristaurante in Bel Air, California, it was a warm welcome. Both Russell and Hawn were dressed down for their outing, embodying the classically cool air the famous couple has always seemed to possess. The "Big Trouble In Little China" actor was spotted in a black tee, flannel button down, and jeans, while Hawn was looking cozy as ever.
The "Death Becomes Her" actor was makeup-free but still so effortlessly chic — even in her puffer jacket, casual pants, and sneakers. The huge grin captured on Hawn's face seems to prove that even though these actors fell in love on-screen together so many years ago, the relationship is still thriving. Being able to be comfortable in her own skin around Russell really makes Hawn glow, and it's clear the two still love each other deeply. What Hawn and Russell have is truly special, and they've made their relationship work without the title of being married to one another.
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have kept the magic alive throughout the years
Not one to shy away from it, Goldie Hawn has given her thoughts on marriage throughout the decades spent cohabitating with partner Kurt Russell. Hawn told Porter back in 2015 that, "A lasting relationship isn't about marriage. It's about compatibility and communication. And you both need to want it to work" (via Us Weekly). And it truly seems that she and Russell are committed to making it all work. Beyond sharing four children together in Russell and Hawn's blended family, the couple seem incredibly proud of what they've built together. That includes welcoming in the next generation.
Hawn and Russell appear to be enjoying their new roles as grandparents, keeping the spark alive in their own relationship by caring deeply for their loved ones. This, most likely, has allowed for Hawn to also ease into her transformation from Hollywood superstar to laid back (but still incredibly cool) grandma. With a relationship built on growing together and operating as "two pillars holding up the house and the roof," according to Hawn's Porter interview, it seems that she and Russell are destined to continue to cultivate happiness together for a long time to come.