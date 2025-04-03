Goldie Hawn's Makeup Free Outing With Kurt Russell Says It All About Their Relationship

Notoriously unmarried stars Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have gone through their many ups and downs, raising a blended family and dealing with Hawn's ongoing health issues. So when the duo were spotted on a casual date night at Il Segreto Ristaurante in Bel Air, California, it was a warm welcome. Both Russell and Hawn were dressed down for their outing, embodying the classically cool air the famous couple has always seemed to possess. The "Big Trouble In Little China" actor was spotted in a black tee, flannel button down, and jeans, while Hawn was looking cozy as ever.

The "Death Becomes Her" actor was makeup-free but still so effortlessly chic — even in her puffer jacket, casual pants, and sneakers. The huge grin captured on Hawn's face seems to prove that even though these actors fell in love on-screen together so many years ago, the relationship is still thriving. Being able to be comfortable in her own skin around Russell really makes Hawn glow, and it's clear the two still love each other deeply. What Hawn and Russell have is truly special, and they've made their relationship work without the title of being married to one another.