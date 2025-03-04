Goldie Hawn's Health Condition Explained

Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell have long been Hollywood royalty — as evidenced by a throwback video from 1989 Hawn once posted of her and Russell at the Oscars — and everyone knows it, including Andrew Garfield. At the 2025 Oscars, Andrew Garfield and acting legend Goldie Hawn presented the award for Best Animated Feature, which went to "Flow." While this win gave the country Latvia its first Oscar, but that's not all people were talking about online. Fans couldn't help but swoon over and also empathize with Garfield's treatment of Hawn.

Andrew Garfield to Goldie Hawn: "There's a person that gave my mother during her life the most joy, the most comfort and tonight I feel very lucky because I get to thank that person from the bottom of my heart. That person is Goldie Hawn."#Oscarshttps://t.co/nl9CxOviL4 pic.twitter.com/ZECLT3Imk4 — ABC News (@ABC) March 3, 2025

At one point, he stopped reading the teleprompter and spoke from the heart. Grabbing Hawn's hand, Garfield shared the sweet-yet-heartbreaking reason he was so thrilled to be partnered up with Hawn to present this award. His late mother absolutely adored Hawn and Garfield got to thank her for "[giving his] mother, during her life, the most joy and the most comfort." Shortly after that touching moment, Hawn asked if Garfield could read her lines on the teleprompter because she couldn't see them, explaining to everyone: "I'm completely blind. I am, I've got the cataracts."

Cataracts are common in people as they grow older and affect a person's vision in various ways, from making images blurry to completely wiping out all sight. According to the National Eye Institute (NEI), having a cataract means a cloudy area has formed over the lens of the eye. They're not always noticeable at first, but if left untreated a person's vision becomes seriously affected. Images may suddenly appear hazy or blurred, color vibrancy can diminish, and reading becomes difficult. A person also could experience sensitivity to light, which isn't ideal for anyone unless you live in a dark cave.