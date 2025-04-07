RFK Jr.'s Connection To Jeffrey Epstein, Explained

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s past is thoroughly riddled with rumored affairs, drama, scandals, and soap opera-like controversies. From Kennedy's addiction to heroin to his brain worms to his decapitating a whale with a chainsaw and his bizarre use of a dead bear in a weird prank, Kennedy has always seemed oddly proud of his complicated history. He even joked during a political rally in 2023, "I've got so many skeletons in my closet that if they could vote, I could be king of the world."

However, one thing that Kennedy has been weary of is his connections to disgraced millionaire and predator Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 after being charged with sex trafficking. When reports first surfaced that Kennedy had flown on Epstein's infamous private plane, the lifelong politician was quick to try and explain the circumstances. According to Kennedy, the flights were entirely innocuous.

Jesse Watters: You weren't on Jeffrey Epstein's jet, were you?



RFK JR: I was on Jeffrey Epstein's jet two times... (2023)

pic.twitter.com/7I0iyhejDN — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) March 30, 2025

"I was on Jeffrey Epstein's jet two times, I was on it in 1993 with my wife and two children, to visit my mom over Easter," Kennedy told Fox News host Jesse Watters in 2023. "On another occasion, I flew again with my family and I think four of my children and Mary, my wife, to Rapid City, South Dakota, to go fossil hunting for a weekend, [but] I was never on his jet alone, and I've been very open about this from the beginning ... it was before anybody knew about Jeffrey Epstein's nefarious issues."

