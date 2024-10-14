RFK Jr.'s Rumored Affair Won't Be The Reason He Splits From Cheryl Hines

Cheryl Hines reportedly can't ignore all the red flags in her relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. anymore. Although their relationship has been plagued by questionable rumors ever since the couple tied the knot back in 2014, none have affected them quite as much as RFK Jr.'s affair scandal with Olivia Nuzzi. In September 2024, New York Magazine political reporter Nuzzi had to go on leave after conceding that she'd had a relationship with someone who was previously involved in the 2024 presidential campaign.

A source informed the New York Times that the person in question was none other than former Independent candidate RFK Jr. In a statement shared with the publication, Nuzzi acknowledged, "The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict." Shortly afterward, Hines fueled divorce rumors by ditching her wedding ring at a Milan Fashion Week afterparty and by seemingly leaving her hubby out of her 59th birthday celebrations too.

Then, a source confirmed to People that the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star was indeed considering divorce, but the controversial politician was desperately trying to talk her out of it. However, in October, an insider told Page Six that Hines' issues with RFK Jr. went beyond his alleged infidelity. "She knew she was getting in with a Kennedy, who are known for being infamous womanizers," the confidant explained. "But she never signed up to be a member of Trump World!" They were, of course, referring to RFK Jr. dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and backing Donald Trump instead.

