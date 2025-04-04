Kimberly Guilfoyle Returns To Her Tacky Roots Next To Kristi Noem (Who Wasn't Cosplaying For Once)

With a few exceptions, like her glam Ireland look, Kimberly Guilfoyle frequently gets criticized for her fashion, hair, and makeup choices. This isn't a recent problem, either. Even before Guilfoyle became close to the Trump family and got a MAGA makeover, she was already accumulating a tally of terrible outfits. Now, in her post-Donald Trump Jr. era, Guilfoyle is once again returning to a favored, yet questionable, style: cut-outs. In April 2025, Guilfoyle attended the American Patriots Gala wearing a black, low-cut dress with cutouts down the front of the bodice.

Advertisement

Surprisingly, Guilfoyle's outfit looked extra tacky when she posed for a photo alongside Kristi Noem. The Secretary of Homeland Security has gotten a lot of flak for her penchant for dressing in confusing costumes, like when she dressed up as a firefighter during a trip to Alaska. In this case, however, Noem kept things polished and understated, wearing a short-sleeved blue dress made of textured material.

Guilfoyle has several cut-out dresses in her closet, and she's worn them to charitable events in the past. In June 2024, Guilfoyle wore a pink dress with puffed sleeves and bedazzled cutouts to the Tigger Stavola Foundation's Spring Fling. A month earlier, Guilfoyle wore an even tackier dress to one of the Helping a Hero charity's events. While this bright red dress had fewer cutouts, it featured a column of over-the-top heart embellishments, ending in an unnecessary cutout at the waist.

Advertisement