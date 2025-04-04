Kimberly Guilfoyle Returns To Her Tacky Roots Next To Kristi Noem (Who Wasn't Cosplaying For Once)
With a few exceptions, like her glam Ireland look, Kimberly Guilfoyle frequently gets criticized for her fashion, hair, and makeup choices. This isn't a recent problem, either. Even before Guilfoyle became close to the Trump family and got a MAGA makeover, she was already accumulating a tally of terrible outfits. Now, in her post-Donald Trump Jr. era, Guilfoyle is once again returning to a favored, yet questionable, style: cut-outs. In April 2025, Guilfoyle attended the American Patriots Gala wearing a black, low-cut dress with cutouts down the front of the bodice.
Surprisingly, Guilfoyle's outfit looked extra tacky when she posed for a photo alongside Kristi Noem. The Secretary of Homeland Security has gotten a lot of flak for her penchant for dressing in confusing costumes, like when she dressed up as a firefighter during a trip to Alaska. In this case, however, Noem kept things polished and understated, wearing a short-sleeved blue dress made of textured material.
Guilfoyle has several cut-out dresses in her closet, and she's worn them to charitable events in the past. In June 2024, Guilfoyle wore a pink dress with puffed sleeves and bedazzled cutouts to the Tigger Stavola Foundation's Spring Fling. A month earlier, Guilfoyle wore an even tackier dress to one of the Helping a Hero charity's events. While this bright red dress had fewer cutouts, it featured a column of over-the-top heart embellishments, ending in an unnecessary cutout at the waist.
See-through material is another of Guilfoyle's go-to gala looks
Even amid their tackiness, Kimberly Guilfoyle's cutout dresses are still an improvement over her dresses with excessive transparency. Just before the American Patriots event, Guilfoyle wore a black dress with a lacy bodice and ultra-low neckline to the Wags to Riches Gala. The dress took ostentatious style up a notch, with a feather skirt and feather-capped sleeves with dangly details. It was also an weird choice of materials, since this event was promoting animal rescue.
At one particularly low point in March 2024, Guilfoyle wore a black dress with a mesh panel on the front and side while giving a speech at a fundraising event for Donald Trump's presidential campaign. In this case, Guilfoyle showed a lot of skin, as the mesh extended down to the middle of her torso. One Instagram follower asked, "Elvira?" seemingly finding the dress reminiscent of the character's own black, low-cut dresses. The gown was definitely polarizing, and even its fans thought Guilfoyle could have made a wiser choice. "You know, I am not opposed to a sexy look but it is a bit much ... just needs to be dressed for the occasion ... " mused one commenter.
Although Guilfoyle doesn't appear to be changing her philanthropy event attire, she is poised at a transitional time, and her post-Trump life is likely to be very different. However, she's also been in career limbo for several months. Although Trump nominated Guilfoyle to serve as ambassador to Greece in December 2024, it appears that she's still waiting to be confirmed.