CNN's Kaitlan Collins Confirms Trump's Inner Circle Can't Stand Laura Loomer (& She Isn't Happy)

Laura Loomer has prided herself as one of President Donald Trump's biggest supporters. However, not all has been campaign hangouts and spray tans between Loomer and her political hero, and President Trump once allegedly kicked his zealot to the curb, albeit for the hypocritical reason that he was put off by her cosmetic changes. She's also attracted plenty of public scrutiny for her far-right views, conspiracy theories, and drastic plastic surgery transformation. She still, regardless, has kept up with the president, and it seems some of his associates are not fans.

Advertisement

CNN reported on April 3, 2025 that President Trump canned three National Security Council employees after convening with Loomer at the White House. But, to further pour lemon juice into Loomer's presumably open Trump-related wounds, Kaitlan Collins also revealed that some of the president's White House staff are laboring to block her access to him. "No one has yet said who it was that granted her access, but certainly some staffers have tried to wall her off from the president," Collins said in a clip Loomer posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Thus, while President Trump may still be willing to include Loomer in on aspects of his political dealings, it seems his people are more concerned about his continued involvement with his controversial ally.

Advertisement