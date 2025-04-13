We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The following article contains mentions of sexual harassment and mental health issues.

Back in 1986, after winning the Elite Look of the Year award, Cindy Crawford left Chicago's Northwestern University for New York City to kick off her modeling career — and never looked back. For the better part of 15 years, she worked her way up and became one of the most iconic models of her time. "[Over the years,] I've been able to assert myself more. As a young model, you show up and don't contribute much," Crawford explained to Elle in January 2025. "But as you get more confidence, you can be ... more collaborative. The more I felt like I was being heard, the more fun it was."

Despite working her way up the ladder, the model became semiretired in 2000 and focused on other ventures, including acting, entrepreneurship, and motherhood. But while her success is undeniable, Crawford has unfortunately also dealt with several devastating blows throughout her life, starting from when she was just a child. From the heartbreaking loss of a close family member to the trials and tribulations of her adolescence, love life, and the difficulties the supermodel's kids (who look just like their famous parents) have endured, here are the tragic details about Cindy Crawford.