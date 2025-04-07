Lara & Eric Trump's Matchy-Matchy Moment Isn't Doing Them Any Favors

Another day, another MAGA fashion fail. Lara Trump and Eric Trump are no strangers to PDA moments, but thankfully, their latest snapshot on Instagram spared audiences that trauma. Unfortunately, their wardrobe choices brought about their own ordeal.

Lara shared a photo to her account of her and her boo thang wearing matching purple outfits while at Trump National Doral Miami, a fancy-schmancy golf resort in Florida. She captioned the pic with two purple heart emojis and wrote, "(we didn't even plan it!)." We'll take "Things That Probably Aren't True" for $200, Alex. While the purple shade is perfect for springtime, the way they are wearing it isn't working for them.

Eric's shirt seems a couple of sizes too tight — and not in a flattering way — and the cherry on top of this hot mess express is his camouflage "Trump" hat. Who wears camo to a golf resort? It's not working, sir; we can still see you, unfortunately. Lara's t-shirt, mini skirt, and hat combo make her appear to be cosplaying as a young co-ed who's finally away from home for the first time with zero supervision. Her sneakers are cute, though.

