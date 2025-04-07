Lara & Eric Trump's Matchy-Matchy Moment Isn't Doing Them Any Favors
Another day, another MAGA fashion fail. Lara Trump and Eric Trump are no strangers to PDA moments, but thankfully, their latest snapshot on Instagram spared audiences that trauma. Unfortunately, their wardrobe choices brought about their own ordeal.
Lara shared a photo to her account of her and her boo thang wearing matching purple outfits while at Trump National Doral Miami, a fancy-schmancy golf resort in Florida. She captioned the pic with two purple heart emojis and wrote, "(we didn't even plan it!)." We'll take "Things That Probably Aren't True" for $200, Alex. While the purple shade is perfect for springtime, the way they are wearing it isn't working for them.
Eric's shirt seems a couple of sizes too tight — and not in a flattering way — and the cherry on top of this hot mess express is his camouflage "Trump" hat. Who wears camo to a golf resort? It's not working, sir; we can still see you, unfortunately. Lara's t-shirt, mini skirt, and hat combo make her appear to be cosplaying as a young co-ed who's finally away from home for the first time with zero supervision. Her sneakers are cute, though.
Lara Trump may have had a hidden agenda by posting that photo
One reason Lara Trump probably wore this specific outfit wasn't because it matched with her hubby. It was to show off her toned body, especially her legs. One person commented on Instagram, "Leg day Tuesday after seeing this!" Another fan wrote, "Quads on point!" Someone else even replied, "Okay I need your workout info! You're awesome." The post seems more like a thirst trap — but not for Eric Trump. Instead, it was for Lara's fans to hype her up and flood her with compliments.
Of course, Lara can't escape plastic surgery rumors, and though she's never confirmed she's had any work done, cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Mariano Busso once told The List the four most obvious procedures Lara's possibly had done. None of those procedures involved her legs, though, so they're likely au naturel (plus a gym membership).
The former "Inside Edition" producer isn't the only one who's changed up their appearance. Eric has also been unable to escape plastic surgery rumors, especially when it comes to his teeth and jawline. The pearly whites he flashed in the purple matching photo look much different than they did in older snapshots. However, between the matching outfits and Lara's impressive legs, not many were paying attention to Eric.