5 Lara And Eric Trump PDA Moments We Couldn't Ignore

Eric and Lara Trump have been married since 2014, and their relationship seems solid if pictures of the pair are anything to go by. They're usually smiling and laughing when snapped out and about in public and seem affectionate and comfortable in each other's company. It starkly contrasts Eric's dad Donald Trump and stepmom Melania Trump's relationship, which, for all intents and purposes, seems to be icier than a Washington winter blizzard.

Eric and Lara live an insanely lavish life, with a fleet of luxury cars at their disposal, an expansive swimming pool to dip into, and all the trappings of wealth that go hand-in-hand with being a billionaire nepo-baby. Eric and Lara's Floridian home is suitably pricey and palatial. They snapped up the sprawling mansion for a cool $3.2 million back in 2022, and with 7,715 square feet set over two stories, there's plenty of room in which Eric, Lara, and their three children can rattle around.

Still, despite their outwardly picture-perfect life together, there are red flags in Eric and Lara's relationship that are hard to ignore, such as the latter's fixation with her father-in-law, which teeters on the border of obsession, and Lara's purported feud with her sister-in-law Ivanka Trump. However, despite possible trouble ahead, for now, the couple makes hay while the Palm Beach sun shines, maintaining a united front and piling on the PDAs. We're checking out five of them.

