5 Lara And Eric Trump PDA Moments We Couldn't Ignore
Eric and Lara Trump have been married since 2014, and their relationship seems solid if pictures of the pair are anything to go by. They're usually smiling and laughing when snapped out and about in public and seem affectionate and comfortable in each other's company. It starkly contrasts Eric's dad Donald Trump and stepmom Melania Trump's relationship, which, for all intents and purposes, seems to be icier than a Washington winter blizzard.
Eric and Lara live an insanely lavish life, with a fleet of luxury cars at their disposal, an expansive swimming pool to dip into, and all the trappings of wealth that go hand-in-hand with being a billionaire nepo-baby. Eric and Lara's Floridian home is suitably pricey and palatial. They snapped up the sprawling mansion for a cool $3.2 million back in 2022, and with 7,715 square feet set over two stories, there's plenty of room in which Eric, Lara, and their three children can rattle around.
Still, despite their outwardly picture-perfect life together, there are red flags in Eric and Lara's relationship that are hard to ignore, such as the latter's fixation with her father-in-law, which teeters on the border of obsession, and Lara's purported feud with her sister-in-law Ivanka Trump. However, despite possible trouble ahead, for now, the couple makes hay while the Palm Beach sun shines, maintaining a united front and piling on the PDAs. We're checking out five of them.
Lara and Eric's RNC kiss
The 2024 Republican National Convention was a blessed time for the Trump family. Donald Trump had survived his assassination attempt and risen victorious with what looked like a sanitary napkin taped to his ear, and he was ushered in as the party's presidential candidate. The love flowed as the family celebrated with Eric and Donald Trump Jr., sharing their joy with their partners, albeit with minimal effort and sincerity.
Don Jr.'s PDA with Kimberly Guilfoyle took embarrassment to a new level, with him appearing like he'd rather be anywhere other than the receiving end of his then-fiancée's plumped-up lips. At the same time, Eric and Lara Trump's PDA was just sad. He went in for the kill but missed the mark and landed on her cheek, resulting in what looked more like a kiss you'd give your grandma than your wife.
In their defense, Eric and Lara were likely too laser-focused on politicking to bother with love and affection. It's a subject the couple takes very seriously, always putting God and country above all else. "Every night, Eric and I have a tradition. We stop whatever we have going on and do bedtime with our kids," Lara shared in a February 2024 CPAC Live speech. "And while they say their prayers and the Pledge of Allegiance, of course, I often think: What kind of country will they live in in 10, 20, or 30 years? What kind of country are we creating for our children and grandchildren?"
Lara and Eric's golf club caress
Eric Trump looked like the lord of the manor as he stood upon the steps of the Turnberry King Robert The Bruce golf course in June 2017 and gazed out upon his fiefdom. Lara Trump, who was then expecting their first son, Eric "Luke" Trump, stood proudly by his side as Eric Sr. caressed her burgeoning belly. It was a memorable PDA for sure, a celluloid moment that captured the couple's pride in adding yet further to the Trump dynasty.
However, unfortunately for Eric and Lara, the Scottish locals were not so thrilled about the prospect of a new little Trump arriving in the world. As far as they're concerned, they've had more than enough of those already here. Residents near the family's first golf club were up in arms when the Trump organization attempted to push them out of their homes to make way for its latest venture.
"Americans need to see Trump as we see him here. We recognize him as a dishonest, untrustworthy, unreliable, tax-dodging imposter," Moira and David Milne, who lived in Menie, told photojournalist Alicia Bruce in 2010 for her book "I Burn but I am Not Consumed." "He's ruined the dunes; he's ruined everything. He maybe thinks he could make things bonnier, but there's nothing bonnier than nature," Mike Forbes, another local, complained.
Eric and Lara's Giudice throuple
Eric and Lara Trump cozied up to Teresa Giudice for a memorable (presumably PG) throuple PDA moment in December 2013. Looking decidedly pleased with himself, Eric stared down the camera as he stood flanked by "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star and his future wife-to-be. They were attending the "Shop For A Cause" benefit at Henri Bendel in New York, and both women were suitably loaded up with bags of goodies.
The Giudices and Trumps go way back. They buddied up after Teresa appeared on Season 5 of "Celebrity Apprentice" in 2012 and have maintained a close relationship. In fact, Teresa said that Ivanka Trump was one of the first people to contact her after she left prison in 2015. "All I have to say is that they are an amazing family. They have great family values," Teresa told People in October 2017. "I used to go to a lot of Eric Trump's charity events ... and I sent them emails, congratulated them when their father became president."
Teresa was hoping that she'd be able to cash in on their friendship to stop the deportation of her now ex-husband Joe Giudice following the completion of his 41-month stint in Club Fed for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. The family's petition, "STOP the Deportation of Joe Giudice," racked up over 105,000 signatures. However, sadly, it appears that Donald Trump had more pressing issues to address, and Joe was shipped back to Italy in 2019.
Eric and Lara's 2016 RNC hand kiss
Eric Trump was feeling the love at the Republican National Convention in July 2016. Proving he's an old romantic at heart, Eric was captured on camera kissing his wife Lara Trump's hand while she watched on with a bemused look on her face.
Eric and Lara often post candid at-home shots on their social media accounts. Still, they rarely open up about their marriage and relationship. When it comes to talking, they seem to prefer to keep it strictly business — or politics, as the case may be. However, they offered a rare insight into their fairytale romance in an interview with Ainsley Earhardt of "Fox & Friends" in August 2016. Lara shared that it was love at first sight when their eyes locked across a crowded room in 2008. "I was immediately intrigued," she said. "And hopefully, Eric felt the same." Presumably, yes, but he didn't confirm. Instead, he sat quietly with a fixed grin as his wife did the talking.
She said it took them five years and two days after their first date to get engaged. "Eric wanted to make very sure, " Lara explained. "Very, very sure, obviously," Eric butted in, sharing that Lara didn't seem that bothered by the wait since she was more excited about getting a dog together. "I think she cared more about the dog than the ring," he said.
Eric and Lara's baby boy joy
Lara and Eric Trump's baby boy joy PDA is definitely one for the books. They were thrilled at the prospect of their first child arriving in the world, and Eric took to Facebook to share the news. "Lara Trump & I are excited to announce that we are adding a boy to #TeamTrump in September. It's been an amazing year. We are blessed!" he wrote in March 2017, along with a pic of a delighted Lara hugging him from behind as he kissed her cheek.
Eric is a slow burner. He waited over five years to propose, and according to Lara, it took her two years of cajoling and begging to get a dog. "I finally persuaded Eric," Lara told Ainsley Earhardt of "Fox & Friends" in August 2016. "It took a lot of convincing, and I still, to this day, think he'll tell you it was one of the best things we've ever done." Eric was so enamored of Charlie the beagle that he acted as the ring bearer at the couple's 2014 Mar-a-Lago wedding extravaganza.
Meanwhile, Eric told Earhardt that he knew Lara was the woman for him after falling for her "Southern charm." Still, he quickly reeled himself back in before falling down a rabbit hole of roses and love hearts. "We've been married three years, so maybe when this crazy political race is over, you know, we'll start working on the kid thing," Eric shared. Who says romance is dead?