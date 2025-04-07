How RFK Jr. Is Related To The White Lotus Breakout Star Patrick Schwarzenegger

In season three of "The White Lotus," Saxon Ratliff's storyline revolved around some surprising family dynamics. Well, if you can believe it, the actor who plays him has an even more interesting family life. Patrick Schwarzenegger's last name is basically a dead giveaway in terms of which famous family he comes from. But his dad isn't the only star at his Thanksgiving dinner table. So, who's the weirdest family member showing up to the holiday celebration with a side of seed oil-free beef tallow-based stuffing? That would be RFK Jr. And it doesn't end there.

Patrick is one of the four children Arnold Schwarzenegger and ex-wife Maria Shriver have together. His dad being "The Terminator," himself, certainly gives Patrick nepo baby status. But Patrick is also a member of the Kennedy family. That means that his star-studded family tree is even more sprawling. Patrick's mom, Shriver, is the daughter of Eunice Kennedy, John F. Kennedy's sister. Eunice and JFK's brother Robert F. Kennedy Sr. is father of none other than Robert F. Kennedy Jr. This means that RFK Jr. and Patrick are second cousins. RFK Jr. is nothing if not controversial, so it's no surprise that quite a few Kennedy family members just don't get along with him. It's unclear if Patrick is one of them or if the head of Health and Human Services will be invited to his upcoming wedding. If he does, this sounds like an event fit for the next season of "The White Lotus."

