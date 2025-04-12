Kimberly Guilfoyle's Eye Color Remains A Mystery: Makeup, Photoshop Or Chameleon?

Kimberly Guilfoyle has had a stunning transformation, but a person's eye color doesn't switch from brown to blue to green on a whim. They can change throughout a person's life, but that could be a sign of a medical issue, according to Cleveland Clinic. Looking at photos taken two decades ago — prior to all the cakey makeup and rumored plastic surgery — Guilfoyle's eyes seem to be hazel, with golden-greenish hues.

Cleveland Clinic notes that hazel is one of the six main eye colors, though it's neither the most common (brown) nor the rarest (green). One reason Guilfoyle's eyes seem to be different a lot of the time, from a non-photoshop perspective, could be due to a type of optical illusion. The New York Times interviewed Dr. Norman Saffra back in 2005 where he explained that the old wives' tale that a person's eyes can change color with what they're wearing was (sort of) true.

It's more likely that lightly-colored eyes look like they've changed, but the appearance is actually altered because the iris is reflecting a different hue or shade of light nearby. "Anything that is physically closer to the eyes can do it," Dr. Saffra said, referring to clothing, glasses, or a hair color change. Guilfoyle could also be wearing colored contact lenses, which can change the color of a person's eye temporarily.