Kimberly Guilfoyle's Eye Color Remains A Mystery: Makeup, Photoshop Or Chameleon?
If Netflix plans on making more episodes of the "Unsolved Mysteries" reboot, they should do one about Kimberly Guilfoyle's ever-changing eye color, because it's a real head-scratcher. The appointed U.S. Ambassador to Greece loves to channel her inner chameleon and post photos to her Instagram of her sporting pretty much every eye color there is — even though technically she only has one natural hue.
For example, she has dark brown eyes in this Instagram photo with her son, Ronan Anthony Villency, that was shared in November 2024. In a February 2025 snapshot with President Donald Trump, Guilfoyle's eyes appear to be hazel or light green. A photo of her from March 2025 depicts her eyes as blue. What gives?
The former prosecutor loves to photoshop herself, many times taking her pics too far. Honestly, her photoshop habits have gotten out of control, so assuming she is doctoring her eyes in pics isn't that wild of an idea. But what is her true eye color? Based on older photos of Guilfoyle before she went full-on MAGA, her eye color appears to be hazel.
There's a reason her eyes appear to change often
Kimberly Guilfoyle has had a stunning transformation, but a person's eye color doesn't switch from brown to blue to green on a whim. They can change throughout a person's life, but that could be a sign of a medical issue, according to Cleveland Clinic. Looking at photos taken two decades ago — prior to all the cakey makeup and rumored plastic surgery — Guilfoyle's eyes seem to be hazel, with golden-greenish hues.
Cleveland Clinic notes that hazel is one of the six main eye colors, though it's neither the most common (brown) nor the rarest (green). One reason Guilfoyle's eyes seem to be different a lot of the time, from a non-photoshop perspective, could be due to a type of optical illusion. The New York Times interviewed Dr. Norman Saffra back in 2005 where he explained that the old wives' tale that a person's eyes can change color with what they're wearing was (sort of) true.
It's more likely that lightly-colored eyes look like they've changed, but the appearance is actually altered because the iris is reflecting a different hue or shade of light nearby. "Anything that is physically closer to the eyes can do it," Dr. Saffra said, referring to clothing, glasses, or a hair color change. Guilfoyle could also be wearing colored contact lenses, which can change the color of a person's eye temporarily.