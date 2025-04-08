Signs Harry Isn't Thrilled With Archie & Lilibet Being Used To Promote Meghan's Brand

Much of the conflict between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, appears to stem from how they grew up. With Harry's history of being hounded by the British paparazzi, it makes sense why he would be so protective of his own children. In fact, Us Weekly reported that his and Meghan's decision to move to leave the U.K. and move to the U.S. stemmed from wanting to get their family out of the spotlight, with a source telling the outlet back in 2020, "He wants to shield his son from the negativity and tension he would've been exposed to back in England." However, given As Ever's sloppy and poorly reviewed rollout, the kids might end up being lumped in with some negativity anyway.

But unlike Harry, Meghan appears to have far less fear of the public, with royal editor Matt Wilkinson bringing up the fact that Meghan "grew up in California, she once said she would like to have a more California style lifestyle, take them down the beach, go out, do stuff. She doesn't want to hide them away." The drastically different upbringings and viewpoints on what to do with Archie and Lilibet could make for some difficult decisions when it comes to embracing Meghan's As Ever brand of being a mother and homemaker -– and leave Harry with the difficult decision of managing how much his kids will have to repeat his fate of being in the public eye.