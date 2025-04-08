Karoline Leavitt's Attempt To Spin Elon Musk Sparring With Trump's Staff Totally Backfires

There may be trouble in paradise when it comes to the bromance between Elon Musk and Donald Trump, as Musk has started publicly insulting one of Trump's team. Musk and Trump have been close, with Trump going all in on Musk. But Trump publicly declared that the U.S. is going to impose tariffs on pretty much the entire world. One of the lead strategists for this plan is Peter Navarro, and Musk has had some not so nice things to say about him.

After Navarro referred to Tesla and Musk as a "car assembler" during a CNBC interview, Musk fired back on his social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), calling Navarro, among other things, "dumber than a sack of bricks." The White House responded to the drama between the two Trump allies during the April 8 press briefing. While wearing another ill fitting blazer, Leavitt described the ongoing and very public conflict between the two as, "boys will be boys and we will let their public sparring continue," via CNBC Television.

Pretending that there was no issue with such public displays of disunity left people less than impressed. "Boys will be boys" isn't really a ringing endorsement to the professionalism or business acumen of Navarro, Musk, or Trump. One person on X said, "These people are shaping global trade, and the only response to public dysfunction is to laugh it off." Another called it, "Policy by playground rules," per X.