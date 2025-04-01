Karoline Leavitt's Baggy Beige Blazer Fail Isn't Doing Her Cakey Makeup Routine Any Favors
Karoline Leavitt seems to be doubling down on fashion fails with her April Fools' Day outfit at the White House. As she addressed the press, she was wearing a loose, beige blazer. Perhaps she's modeling outfits after her boss Donald Trump? Trump's been known to wear frumpy jackets which often seem to be too big. Beyond the fit of the blazer, it was the color that really stood out as a fashion don't. Choosing the right color for your skin tone is key to helping enhance your natural beauty, and in Leavitt's case, this bland color ended up washing her out. Plus, it highlighted her heavy makeup as some of the only color that she had on in the haze of beige.
Her makeup style, where she seems to favor heavy foundation and intense eyebrows, seems to be doing nothing but aging her, and anything that brings attention to that isn't doing her any favors. At 27, Leavitt is the youngest White House press secretary ever, but Leavitt seems to be leaning into looks that make her look older. This could be in an attempt to help people take her more seriously, but it seems to be more of a distraction to some.
Karoline Leavitt's look has come under fire since she started working for Trump
On social media, people have been calling out Karoline Leavitt's makeup and style. One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) posted, "Karoline Leavitt who does your makeup? They're not good at their job." Another said, "Can someone please tell Karoline Leavitt less is more when it comes to that heavy, thick, ugly blush."
Despite online comments, Leavitt's latest look seems to confirm that she hasn't been taking any of the criticism to heart, and she's staying true to her brand despite the haters. It's an aesthetic that some have dubbed "Republican makeup" or "MAGA makeup." The features of this trend include heavily lined lips and eyes, matte foundation, and limited blending. Other women in Donald Trump's orbit seem to be following the same makeup playbook, like Kristi Noem, Alina Habba, and Lara Trump. It's a far cry from what Leavitt looked like when she was younger; a throwback photo of Leavitt from college is barely recognizable as the Trump press secretary we see today.