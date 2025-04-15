The Real-Life Partners Of Lifetime Stars

You can see just about any kind of relationship play out on Lifetime. There are happy relationships in the network's romantic films, especially each holiday season when the network fills the airwaves with smiling couples strolling blissfully through snowy small towns. There are also plenty of not-so-happy relationships, thanks to the network's many "woman-in-peril" movies, which pair characters with all manner of stalkers and abusive boyfriends.

Lifetime loves to reuse talent; after all, developing a stable of stars helps fans fall in love with what they're watching. Tanya Lopez, Lifetime's executive VP of scripted content, told Next TV that the network depends on its stars to boost the network's popularity. "We ... depend on them to partner with us to promote these projects — we're not Marvel, so we need to know that our talent is passionate enough about their projects to get out there and scream about it from the rooftops," she said.

In other words, it's only natural for fans to wonder what their favorite Lifetime stars have going on in real life. Thankfully, many of them seem to be in much more normal, stable relationships than their on-screen characters would suggest. Read on to learn about their real-life partners, from several actors who are married to their managers to those who are married to everyday civilians to plenty who have gotten together with their co-stars.