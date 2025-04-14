The Worst Outfits CNN's Alisyn Camerota Has Been Caught Wearing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Alisyn Camerota has had her share of ups and downs in life. The former Fox News and CNN anchor, whose departure from the latter was messier than she let on, has dealt with a handful of tragedies in her life, including fertility struggles, the death of her husband of 22 years, and sexual harassment in the workplace, which contributed to her leaving Fox. But the mother of three has declared, " ... that 2025 is going to be a year of reinvention for me," per Instagram. On the work front, that means that her memoir is being adapted into a screenplay, she has a successful Substack page, and she co-hosts the "Sanity" podcast with Dave Briggs.

Will this "reinvention" also involve a new sense of style? As an on-camera reporter, Camerota mostly wore polished, professional outfits. Her off-duty fashion has varied from stylish pieces to questionable ensembles. The New Jersey-native has worn some looks that are outdated, some not right for her occupation or the setting, and some that completely missed the mark. But let's acknowledge that she isn't a fashion reporter, nor has she publicly declared that she's trying to be a fashion icon. Unfortunately, she has been caught wearing some outfits that don't need to be part of her new life in 2025 and beyond.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).