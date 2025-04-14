The Worst Outfits CNN's Alisyn Camerota Has Been Caught Wearing
Alisyn Camerota has had her share of ups and downs in life. The former Fox News and CNN anchor, whose departure from the latter was messier than she let on, has dealt with a handful of tragedies in her life, including fertility struggles, the death of her husband of 22 years, and sexual harassment in the workplace, which contributed to her leaving Fox. But the mother of three has declared, " ... that 2025 is going to be a year of reinvention for me," per Instagram. On the work front, that means that her memoir is being adapted into a screenplay, she has a successful Substack page, and she co-hosts the "Sanity" podcast with Dave Briggs.
Will this "reinvention" also involve a new sense of style? As an on-camera reporter, Camerota mostly wore polished, professional outfits. Her off-duty fashion has varied from stylish pieces to questionable ensembles. The New Jersey-native has worn some looks that are outdated, some not right for her occupation or the setting, and some that completely missed the mark. But let's acknowledge that she isn't a fashion reporter, nor has she publicly declared that she's trying to be a fashion icon. Unfortunately, she has been caught wearing some outfits that don't need to be part of her new life in 2025 and beyond.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Alisyn Camerota loves a black bra under a sheer top
Many of those who know Alisyn Camerota's public persona as the seemingly straight-laced CNN news anchor were surprised to read her 2024 memoir, "Combat Love." In it, the Emmy-nominated reporter detailed life as a New Jersey teen in the 1980s, and the book's official synopsis also mentions "sex, drugs, and punk rock" and her time in the New York City club scene. So there is more of a rock 'n' roll edge to Camerota than most people realize, and it helps to explain some of her fashion choices, including the above ones.
For both the CNN Heroes tribute events in 2021 and 2023, Camerota opted for a sheer top that showed her black bra underneath. It was a definite departure from her usual anchor looks, defined by colorful suits and polished dresses. Unfortunately these stand as some of her worst outfits because it feels like Camerota was dressing for the wrong event. However, at a concert, either of the sheer black tops would've been a smash hit.
This layered look is one of her worst
In October 2022, CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota posted the above photo of herself to Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter. And thankfully, she offered an explanation as to why she was wearing so many layers. Because we were seriously confused as to why she would be wearing sweatpants, a blue dress, a gray long-sleeved top, a white button-up shirt, a puffer vest, and sneakers. Was it "let a toddler dress you for work" day?
No, as Camerota explained, it was in response to the temperature at the TV studio. She wrote in her posts' captions, "Yes, that's me in four layers. They keep the DC bureau like an ice locker!" One of her followers, who presumably knows the anchor, wrote in the Instagram comments, "You were always freezing!!!" Chilly or not, we think you can find a few layers that look better than this mishmash of separates. What does work here, however? Her orange Goyard bag — it's a classic, stylish work tote.
Camerota's bizarre outfit is a hard no
Based on the caption that accompanied this photo, which Alisyn Camerota posted to her Instagram in February 2025, we believe she knows this outfit is not appropriate to wear in the 2020s. Here are the pieces in the offending look: Gray leggings that have an unusually long crotch seam, a black camisole or possibly her black bra (she does have a thing for the sheer top and black bra, after all), a voluminous sheer gray top, a chain belt, a black handbag, and T-strap heels. Altogether, we can safely credit this as one of Camerota's worst looks of all time.
But maybe she meant it to be? She wrote: "I should probably claim that I spent all week looking online for an outfit for a friends' Disco Fever party tonight. But nope, still have all these items in my closet, including the blue eye shadow. Also, apparently I did my hair like Farrah so much in the 70s that this is now its resting state." Camerota may be proud that she still has all these pieces in her wardrobe, but we hope she doesn't revisit them too often. These are fashion trends that are best left in the past.
The author's look missed the mark on her book tour
Alisyn Camerota is the author of two books, her 2024 memoir "Combat Love," mentioned above, and the 2018 novel "Amanda Wakes Up." Critics have praised Camerota's writing style and storytelling abilities. What doesn't deserve as much praise, however, is one of the outfits Camerota wore to promote "Combat Love."
The incident took place at Books and Greetings in Bergen County, N.J., in May 2024 where Camerota signed books for fans. For the event, the mother of three wore pale blue bootcut jeans, a T-shirt tucked into the jeans, a cropped white jacket, and chunky black boots. In theory, this outfit should work, but it missed the mark. Why? For starters, the jeans aren't flattering on Camerota's figure and seem like another throwback from the '70s. The boots were outdated by a few years, and the jacket felt like it was plucked from her news anchor's wardrobe and didn't work with the vibe of the look. Altogether, it's a look we wouldn't recommend repeating.
Camerota's travel fashion is a fail
A lot of things were confusing during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this outfit was one of them. In August 2020, Alisyn Camerota posted a photo of herself on Instagram with the caption: "Just left the beach. Did a super fast surf change in the parking lot, still sticky with sunscreen, still have sand between my toes, but all ready for my first flight since January. See ya tomorrow on @newdaycnn."
We get the top as a beach cover-up. The white linen dress would feel classic over a swimsuit. And the taupe sandals are cute for a beach vacation. The dress and sandals would have made a cute look ... if only she stopped there. But the idea of jeans after the beach always seems unappealing, unless they're cut-off shorts. Wearing tight denim over sticky sunscreened legs? Cringe. And she dressed in the parking lot — and these were the items in her bag? Did she know she was going to get on a plane? We are left with a lot of questions about this travel look, which is why it doesn't work for us.