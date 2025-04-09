Michelle Obama Finally Admits Why She's Rarely With Barack (& It's Not What You Think)

Michelle Obama may not be the first lady anymore, but she still has a lot going on in her life since leaving the White House. As of right now, this involves her new podcast she co-hosts with her brother, "IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson." When she announced her new venture, she subtly shut down divorce rumors with a flashy little detail, but that didn't stop us from worrying about Michelle and Barack Obama's marriage.

The duo have dealt with separation gossip for quite a while now, and Michelle set the record straight when she appeared on Sophia Bush's "Work in Progress" podcast. One reason people think the Obamas are heading for Splitsville is because Barack has attended several public events solo, including Jimmy Carter's funeral and President Donald Trump's inauguration. According to Michelle, that's a ridiculous reason to assume a couple is heading for divorce.

"That's the thing that we as women struggle with — disappointing people," Michelle shared on the podcast about saying no to going to certain events. "So much so that people, they couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself, that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing." Heaven forbid an adult woman decides for herself to sit something out without it turning into a full-blown issue. The mother of two grown daughters is now taking the time to do things she wants for herself, and that's okay.