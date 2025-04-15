There Are A Lot Of Red Flags In Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani's Marriage

When Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani first started dating back in November 2015, they were both getting out of long-term marriages. Shelton's divorce from Miranda Lambert (whom he married in 2011) was finalized that July, while Stefani and Gavin Rossdale (who tied the knot in 2002) announced their split in August.

Shelton and Stefani, who first met in April 2014 while judging "The Voice," had been close from the beginning, but their friendship soon blossomed into something more. However, neither could have guessed how serious that more would become. Speaking with "Today" in 2018, Shelton admitted that while Stefani helped him get through one of the darkest times in his life, he didn't initially think much of it. "It's a miracle that I met somebody that was going through the same exact thing that I was at the exact same moment in time," he conceded. Even so, he mused, "I think in the back of our minds we both kind of thought, 'This is a rebound deal.'"

Shelton previously joked about the start of their relationship during a 2017 concert when he told the audience, "[We were] starting to hang out together and mess around." As for Stefani, she too shared a similar sentiment on a 2016 song titled "Truth." As she cheekily sang on the track, "And they're all gonna say I'm rebounding, so rebound all over me."