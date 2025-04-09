Secrets Are Tumbling Out In Meghan Markle's New Podcast
In her new podcast "Confessions of a Female Founder", Meghan, Duchess of Sussex fields discussions with women business founders like herself. While the goal of the podcast is to interview her guests, the casual discussion leads to insight into Meghan's own life. From just the first episode, we've learned a thing or two about the actor-turned-duchess-turned-entrepreneur that we never knew before.
Some folks have accused Meghan's new podcast of being shady in more ways than one, yet no matter how you take everything she said in her podcast's debut episode, one thing is for sure: She's getting candid about some things she hasn't in the past. Whatever your view on Meghan may be, many folks are overwhelmingly curious about her and Harry, Duke of Sussex's life since they left the royal family. Her new podcast's first episode, "The Evolution of the Entrepreneur with Bumble's Whitney Wolfe Herd" premiered on April 8, 2025. If this episode is any indication of what's to come, this podcast is sure to reveal plenty of secrets about Meghan's life and inner thoughts that we may not have expected to hear.
Meghan Markle opened up about health concerns she faced after giving birth
Meghan Markle didn't shy away from getting especially vulnerable when she shared her experience with a major health scare, and it's something to which plenty of new parents can relate. Her guest Whitney Wolfe Herd made note of a struggle they had in common — they had both suffered postpartum preeclampsia. While symptoms of postpartum preeclampsia won't show up during pregnancy, the effects set in after childbirth — anywhere from the first few days to weeks later. Blood pressure spikes and causes shortness of breath, vision problems, headaches, and much more. If untreated, the condition can be serious. In Meghan's words on her podcast, "It's so rare and so scary."
While Meghan didn't note which of her two births resulted in postpartum preeclampsia, she did get candid about the struggles she faced while dealing with it. "You're still trying to juggle all of these things, and the world doesn't know what's happening quietly," she explained, "and in the quiet, you're still trying to show up for people — mostly for your children — but those things are huge medical scares." As of this writing, Prince Archie is five years old, and Princess Lilibet is three, so regardless of when she experienced this health scare, she's stayed quiet about it for quite some time.
Life as a businesswoman is a struggle
The calculated launch of Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, began just over a year ago. The recent rollout of her "As Ever" product line faced some hiccups, and it seems that, overall, she has struggled a bit as a businesswoman. While talking to fellow business founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, Meghan revealed that being a business owner has sometimes felt like an all-consuming task. It's easy to imagine Meghan as someone with enough people helping her that starting her own business wouldn't be too difficult. According to her, though, "Launching a business, it can be so overwhelming." She added, "Even with the best of teams, it will keep you up at night because every single decision – every micro-detail — in that moment, it feels monumental."
Meghan got more specific about how easy it is to get overwhelmed and overly focused on insignificant details. "For example, a month ago, I was absolutely consumed with packaging," Meghan explained. "Boxes — that's all I could think about, and I would sit there doing the unboxing in my head. Is there tissue paper? What about the packing peanuts, but they're biodegradable, and where does the sticker go ... and what size the box is going to be?" She also referenced experiencing "when your brain goes in a loop, those 3 AM loops? And it's just like, you can't stop overthinking, and how are you going to address that?" Most of us can surely relate to that "3 AM loop."
Juggling motherhood and work hasn't always been easy
The struggle of balancing parenthood with work is a tale as old as time. Of course, in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's case, we don't really imagine this being the challenge it is for so many others. However, in her podcast, Meghan revealed that "having it all," as they say, is a juggling act for her, too — especially due to the timing of Princess Lilibet's birth. When her second child was born, the world was in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Of course, this affected not only giving birth but also what came after it. Meghan recalled her early days with Lilibet taking place during the "post-pandemic culture where there is so much working from home." She added, "I don't leave the house to go to an office. My office is here."
Things have, of course, changed since the lockdown, but it seems that Meghan's commitment to being her daughter's primary caretaker hasn't. "Lili ... only has a half day in preschool. If she wakes up ... and wants to find me, she knows where to find me, even if my door is closed to the office," she explained. "She'll be sitting there on my lap during one of these meetings with a grid of all the executives." Meghan doesn't mind involving Lilibet in her work so that she can have her close by no matter what. According to Meghan, "I don't want to miss those moments."