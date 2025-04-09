Secrets Are Tumbling Out In Meghan Markle's New Podcast

The struggle of balancing parenthood with work is a tale as old as time. Of course, in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's case, we don't really imagine this being the challenge it is for so many others. However, in her podcast, Meghan revealed that "having it all," as they say, is a juggling act for her, too — especially due to the timing of Princess Lilibet's birth. When her second child was born, the world was in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Of course, this affected not only giving birth but also what came after it. Meghan recalled her early days with Lilibet taking place during the "post-pandemic culture where there is so much working from home." She added, "I don't leave the house to go to an office. My office is here."

Things have, of course, changed since the lockdown, but it seems that Meghan's commitment to being her daughter's primary caretaker hasn't. "Lili ... only has a half day in preschool. If she wakes up ... and wants to find me, she knows where to find me, even if my door is closed to the office," she explained. "She'll be sitting there on my lap during one of these meetings with a grid of all the executives." Meghan doesn't mind involving Lilibet in her work so that she can have her close by no matter what. According to Meghan, "I don't want to miss those moments."