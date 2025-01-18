13 Royal Makeup Fails We Couldn't Ignore

It seems like a lifetime ago, but back in 2000, Queen Camilla was still Camilla Parker-Bowles, the longtime love and girlfriend of King Charles III, then the Prince of Wales. Even though they had been together for quite some time, Camilla had yet to appear as an official member of the royal family, and she wouldn't officially tie the knot with Charles until 2005. That doesn't mean she was staying at home moping, though her makeup for the Prince's Foundation Gala in 2000 may make you think otherwise. Camilla wore a pale pink embellished gown for the semi-official event in London, which she hosted alongside Charles. However, the soft pastel ensemble did nothing to compliment her makeup choices, and vice versa.

Camilla's trademark blond hair was brushed away from her face in the same style she'd rocked for years, but the translucent face powder and shimmery under-eye makeup worked against both the tone of the gown and her coloring, leaving her looking washed out and underdone. While there's certainly something to be said for a glowing natural look, Camilla's lack of brow definition and underwhelming lipstick made it look like she had run out of the house in a hurry. A darker lip and a more dramatic eye would've gone a long way to elevate this look, and it would have contrasted nicely against the muted tone of the dress rather than creating a sickly vision.