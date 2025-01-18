13 Royal Makeup Fails We Couldn't Ignore
Over the years, we've come to expect a certain standard from royals. In fact, we rarely see them with a hair out of place. Skirts and dresses are always a respectable length, hats are perfectly positioned, and legs are daintily crossed. Catherine, Princess of Wales, often makes headlines for her impeccable style and taste, but every now and then, we're reminded that royals are human, just like us. Indeed, even royal mascara has been known to run on occasion. It's also possible, most regrettably, to spot a member of the royal family with bronzer that has been applied a little too liberally. And when this happens, you can be sure that the media will be there to catch them out and broadcast the rare slip-up.
From Kate Middleton's classic makeup mistake to Queen Elizabeth II's penchant for white powder, these royal makeup mistakes aren't easily wiped clean. A picture lasts forever, and these missteps serve as a valuable lesson to all of us: It doesn't matter if you're the Queen of England, everyone is susceptible to the odd cosmetic blunder!
Queen Camilla's no-makeup look fell flat in 2000
It seems like a lifetime ago, but back in 2000, Queen Camilla was still Camilla Parker-Bowles, the longtime love and girlfriend of King Charles III, then the Prince of Wales. Even though they had been together for quite some time, Camilla had yet to appear as an official member of the royal family, and she wouldn't officially tie the knot with Charles until 2005. That doesn't mean she was staying at home moping, though her makeup for the Prince's Foundation Gala in 2000 may make you think otherwise. Camilla wore a pale pink embellished gown for the semi-official event in London, which she hosted alongside Charles. However, the soft pastel ensemble did nothing to compliment her makeup choices, and vice versa.
Camilla's trademark blond hair was brushed away from her face in the same style she'd rocked for years, but the translucent face powder and shimmery under-eye makeup worked against both the tone of the gown and her coloring, leaving her looking washed out and underdone. While there's certainly something to be said for a glowing natural look, Camilla's lack of brow definition and underwhelming lipstick made it look like she had run out of the house in a hurry. A darker lip and a more dramatic eye would've gone a long way to elevate this look, and it would have contrasted nicely against the muted tone of the dress rather than creating a sickly vision.
Princess Catherine over-contoured when she returned to duties
There's no doubt that Kate Middleton's absolute best looks will go down in the royal fashion canon. More often than not, Catherine, Princess of Wales, looks incredible from head to toe, but makeup can be a tricky beast. What looks great at home under warm lighting can look totally different in the harsh light of day. For instance, in 2024, Catherine donned a beautiful maroon coat dress and matching hat to greet the Amir of the State of Qatar in London. The outfit may have earned high marks, but Catherine's makeup left much to be desired.
While her brows and eye makeup were on point, Catherine's contour looked wildly overdone. The harsh line of bronzer across her cheek detracted from the rest of her face, as did the darkness just underneath her jawline. Not only was it dramatic and too much, but the starkness of the contour made her neck and chest look pale.
Although this makeup blunder was difficult to miss, it wasn't the main attraction. Instead, fans were elated to see the beloved princess return to some of her royal duties, as royal watchers know that 2024 was a difficult year for Catherine due to her preventative cancer treatment.
Princess Catherine's heavy eyeliner was too stark
Let's rewind back to 2011, when Catherine, Princess of Wales, had just tied the knot with the world's most eligible bachelor, Prince William. Catherine had been in the public eye for years by this point, as she and William first started dating at university. As Princess Kate tried to find her footing with royal style expectations, she made a few mistakes that aren't easily forgotten. At the time, Kate was a big fan of black eyeliner on both her top and bottom lashes. Though it was a fairly common trend at the time, it didn't do anything for her appearance, making her eyes appear small.
It was such a talking point that famed British designer Vivienne Westwood told The Sunday Times, "I think she's got a problem with eye makeup! The sharp line around her eyes makes her look hard. Either she should be smudgy or wear none." Eventually, Catherine did put away the eyeliner for good, so perhaps she decided to take Westwood's advice.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, missed the mark in 2018
Unfortunately, some of Meghan Markle's worst makeup mistakes won't be so easy to scrub away. In 2018, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was well on her way to what should've been a newlywed glow. Her engagement to Prince Harry was relatively short, with the couple announcing their betrothal in the fall of 2017. It's common knowledge that Meghan struggled to find her feet as a new royal, which was somewhat reflected in her style choices. On a visit to Wales with her then-fiancé, Meghan spent the day greeting well-wishers and talking to local children. She wore a plain black coat and scarf, but it's her makeup that stole the show — and not for the right reasons.
Meghan's brows were largely sparse and underdone, which is unusual for the duchess, who typically prefers structured and well-defined arches. While she had a solid base for her skin, Meghan (or her makeup artist) seemingly stopped there. She paired an unremarkable shade of lipstick with smudged, poorly done eyeliner. What's more, her under-eye area was also very creased, suggesting they were neglected or improperly set. First impressions are everything, and although Meghan's radiant smile saved the day, the overall look could've been much more elegant and demure.
Queen Elizabeth II often wore too much powder
Queen Elizabeth II was and continues to be a true icon, sitting on the throne for an impressive 70 years. She rode trends, made fashion choices that we would never make now, and she never apologized for it. That's something we can admire, but that doesn't mean we can't point out some of her mistakes. Considering how long she was in the spotlight, it's only natural that Elizabeth experienced her share of makeup fails, after all. And the late queen fell into a very common trap throughout the 1980s and 1990s. Her excessive powder may have looked fine at her dressing table in Buckingham Palace, but once she was photographed, Elizabeth glowed white.
A snapshot of Elizabeth taken at a fancy state banquet in Germany back in 1992 is just one of many examples. Elizabeth was never one for dramatic eye makeup or a red lip, often preferring subtle pink shades instead. Usually, they worked well for her, but the powder problem was repeated time and time again, giving her a drawn, ghostly appearance rather than a dewy, youthful glow. Thankfully, the powder eventually became a thing of the past and Elizabeth's later looks didn't suffer the same fate.
Queen Camilla misjudged her foundation shade
There's no doubt that Queen Camilla's life was never the same after meeting King Charles III. Their love story saw her become one of the most hated public figures in Britain in the '90s, as the public adored Diana, the late Princess of Wales. She eventually found her footing, marrying Charles in 2005, but it's true that Camilla still comes under scrutiny. In 2018, she embarked on a three-day tour of Cornwall with her husband, but there was something a little unusual about Camilla's pallor. Her typically light complexion was a darker shade than usual, giving her an unflattering orange glow, perhaps due to a liberal application of ill-matched foundation and heavy bronzer.
It was summertime in the U.K., but Camilla's tan didn't appear to be natural, as it was streaky around her neckline. The striking color of her skin only looked more stark when pitted against her blue and white floral dress, pearl necklace, and shimmery pink lipstick. Camilla's eye makeup was subtle and refined, but it was hugely overpowered by a thick layer of warm-toned products, which also settled into the creases on her face, making them more prominent.
Sophie Winkleman, Lady Frederick Windsor didn't check her eyeshadow
It's not just senior members of the royal family that have trouble in the makeup department. Sophie Winkleman, commonly referred to as Lady Frederick Windsor, is the wife of Lord Frederick Windsor — the son of Prince Michael of Kent, Queen Elizabeth II's cousin. Interestingly, she's also an actress, well-known for her time on the comedy sitcom "Peep Show." In 2023, Sophie attended one of the royal family's biggest days out, Royal Ascot. The horse racing event sees many of the royals dress in their finest outfits, complete with hats and fascinators, to enjoy the live sport.
Sophie has appeared at numerous royal events, from weddings to funerals, so she knows all too well how any makeup faux pas will make headlines. Her gorgeous yellow dress was perfect for Ascot, as was her Jackie O-style hat. However, Sophie's makeup let her down by detracting from her impeccable style. Her poorly-blended eyeshadow creased and smudged against her upper eyelid, making her face look messy and unkempt. There was also somewhat of a color clash, with her gray-mauve eyeshadow competing with the bold pink lip. There were no clear winners here.
Princess Catherine's caked-on Coronation Day look aged her
King Charles' coronation ceremony in 2023 was a big deal. The last time Britain held a coronation was when Queen Elizabeth II became monarch exactly 70 years earlier. The spotlight was on the entire House of Windsor, but especially on the senior royals. Catherine, Princess of Wales, attended with her husband Prince William and their three children: Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte. The momentous occasion called for ceremonial robes, so Kate Middleton was wearing a great deal more makeup than she usually would at a less formal royal event.
Kate's brows were heavily shaped, and she wore a thick layer of foundation, along with a dark brown smokey eye and rose-toned lipstick. While it didn't necessarily look awful, the amount of makeup Catherine wore aged her, piling years onto the mother of three. The princess also fell victim to harsh contouring once again — a makeup mistake that could only be saved by her bespoke coronation headband — with certain angles showing a thick line of bronzer across her cheek. In contrast to the elegant and regal headpiece, the makeup made Catherine's resting expression look hard, which isn't what we're used to. Thankfully, eyes were largely drawn to her ivory floral headband.
Princess Catherine's lack of blusher made her look lifeless
Kate Middleton's style has changed through the years, and rightly so. As the Princess of Wales, Catherine has to set a certain standard, but back in 2014, she was still holding on to her beloved black eyeliner. During a visit to the Northside Center for Child Development in Harlem, New York, Catherine looked incredibly pale and gaunt. Catherine donned a stunning black-and-white coat dress to the engagement, and her brunette tresses contained subtle highlights. However, the dark colors of Kate's outfit only highlighted her pale complexion due to what looks like a severe lack of blusher.
The no-rouge situation — paired with nonexistent lipstick and bronzer — did Kate no favors, making her look one-dimensional and lifeless. Catherine's heavy eye makeup only served to further highlight the lack of color in her cheeks. In some photos taken outside of the event, Catherine's skin appeared brighter and healthier, so perhaps this is a testament to how important good lighting really is.
Meghan Markle wore too much bronzer in 2023
Meghan Markle's best Invictus Games looks have given us a real insight into the Duchess of Sussex's taste over the years, and her outfits often hit the right note for her husband's events. Meghan carefully manages to elevate smart casual, without going over the top — but in 2023, she had something of a makeup mishap. Her simple sleeveless shirt and denim ensemble, which she accessorized with dainty silver jewelry, were compromised by a heavy layering of bronzer. The blotchy application created stand-out patches across her cheeks.
Other aspects of Meghan's striking face beat worked well enough, from the dusty pink lipstick to the defined (but not overdone) brows. Had the bronzer been applied with a lighter hand to create a subtle shading effect, this look could've been a surefire success for the duchess. Regardless, Meghan appeared to be in good spirits throughout the event as she cheered on competitors alongside the Duke of Sussex.
Princess Diana's lipstick washed her out
Princess Diana wasn't just the "People's Princess," she was a style icon and an important public figure at a time of great change. The '90s saw Diana divorce King Charles III and strike out on her own, but she was still in high demand as a senior royal. Although she was only in her mid-30s, Diana tended to wear styles that would now seem outdated and aging, such as short hair and pale tones that washed her out. In 1997, for instance, she paired her cropped tresses with a pale blue skirt suit to open the Richard Attenborough Center for Disabilities and the Arts in Leicester.
For this event, Diana opted to keep her eye makeup relatively subtle, so the opportunity was there to go for a slightly darker lip and balance the color palette. However, she went for a barely-there shade of pink instaed, which drained her features of color. Diana's foundation seemed one-dimensional and limp, too. A good kick of blusher and bronzer would have rejuvenated her appearance and brought a more playful, youthful tone to the party that could've transformed this into a timeless look.
Princess Catherine's lack of lipstick was a rookie mistake
By 2023, Catherine, Princess of Wales, had been an official member of the royal family for over a decade. She continously flaunted her incredible taste in designer fashion and served up looks that had jaws on the floor, so she was well-versed in the dos and don'ts of public appearances. However, even pros can take a wrong turn every now and then, no matter how hard they try. When she attended the Bisham Abbey National Sports Center, Kate Middleton looked a little less vibrant than usual.
Despite wearing a bold blue outfit that worked well with her lighter tresses, Catherine skipped one thing: a complementary lipstick. Her foundation base was flawless, giving her a beautiful complexion, and her contour was just right — but the overall look was let down by a dull lippie that sucked the life out of Kate's features. A few shades darker and it could've been a totally different story. Let this be a lesson: Color matching is important, kids.
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, looked one-dimensional
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and the phrase "one-dimensional" rarely go hand-in-hand. The ex-wife of disgraced royal Prince Andrew is a larger-than-life figure in every way, from her boundless energy to her no-holds-barred approach to talking to the press about royal life. Sometimes, however, her makeup doesn't match her vibrant personality, which does her a huge disservice. Back in 2000, Sarah attended the launch of a fundraising initiative for The Motor Neurone Disease Association at the swanky Denbies Wine Estate in Surrey, England.
While it's true that Sarah has never had the most polished sense of style, her makeup around this period was particularly underdone. Her piercing blue eyes were show-stopping, but her drab makeup base lacked any other color for it to play off. Those with red hair are often pale in complexion, but this can be a major advantage and make for some striking looks when the right shades are used. Sadly, Sarah's team missed a trick with this one, though her more recent looks are much brighter and well-suited to her natural features.