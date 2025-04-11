Karoline Leavitt's Dress Looks Ready For Early Bird Dinner With Her Decades-Older Husband

When Karoline Leavitt stepped away from the podium, her grey and black ensemble wasn't quite as stuffy and boring as it looked as she delivered her press briefing. As she arrived on the stage, it was clear that the bottom of her dress was short and pleated, giving it a more fun, youthful feel than it appeared to have from the chest up. Yet, since Leavitt delivers all of her briefings from behind a podium, it's important for her to consider this when she chooses her looks. What her outfits look like from the waist up is much more important in her job than how they look from the waist down.

It seems clear that Leavitt isn't exactly sure how to dress for her new gig. And, as such, her wardrobe has been quite unfocused since she started giving her briefings in January. She went from having a penchant for pinked-out diva looks scream White House Barbie (and not in a good way) to going for more overtly modest outfits that often look like they were ripped from an episode of "Little House On The Prairie." Perhaps this is Leavitt's attempt to dress more appropriately for her role and even appear a bit older and more experienced. We think she should try her best to find a happy medium, though.