Karoline Leavitt's Dress Looks Ready For Early Bird Dinner With Her Decades-Older Husband
At just 27 years old, Karoline Leavitt became the youngest White House press secretary in U.S. history when she took on the role back in January 2025. Based on her ensemble from her most recent press briefing, however, you definitely wouldn't know she's in her twenties. In fact, this outfit makes her marriage's infamous age gap look quite a bit smaller.
While Leavitt may have made history due to how young she was when she snagged her job, she's definitely no stranger to dressing way older than she is. And her April 11 press briefing was certainly the latest example of this. Leavitt wore a tweed dress with black textured buttons. On its own, this looked like a stuffy garment typically worn by someone much older. And she made this effect even more intense by buttoning it all the way to the top. Leavitt often gets flak online for her age gap relationship with her husband Nicholas Riccio. In this outfit, though, the press secretary might not look quite as out of place next to her 59-year-old hubby as she usually does.
Karoline Leavitt may be trying to look a bit older
When Karoline Leavitt stepped away from the podium, her grey and black ensemble wasn't quite as stuffy and boring as it looked as she delivered her press briefing. As she arrived on the stage, it was clear that the bottom of her dress was short and pleated, giving it a more fun, youthful feel than it appeared to have from the chest up. Yet, since Leavitt delivers all of her briefings from behind a podium, it's important for her to consider this when she chooses her looks. What her outfits look like from the waist up is much more important in her job than how they look from the waist down.
It seems clear that Leavitt isn't exactly sure how to dress for her new gig. And, as such, her wardrobe has been quite unfocused since she started giving her briefings in January. She went from having a penchant for pinked-out diva looks scream White House Barbie (and not in a good way) to going for more overtly modest outfits that often look like they were ripped from an episode of "Little House On The Prairie." Perhaps this is Leavitt's attempt to dress more appropriately for her role and even appear a bit older and more experienced. We think she should try her best to find a happy medium, though.